Pouch Packaging Machinery Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market is segmented By Machine Type (Semi-Automatic Packaging, Automatic Packaging), By Pouch Type (Stand up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Others), By End User (Food, Pharmaceutical, Fertilizer, Cosmetic), and By Region (North Am
• The Global Pouch Packaging Machinery Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The pouch packaging machine is designed to automatically open, fill, and seal pouches. These machines come in two types automatic and semi-automatic. Further, pouch packaging machine is available in all shapes and sizes.
Market Dynamics
• Rising focus on flexible packaging in food and beverage industry is driving the pouch packaging machinery market. The adoption and installation of advanced food and beverage processing equipment in the manufacturing facilities help to reduce the costs of production in terms of workforce expenses, reduce productivity downtime by monitoring maintenance of machinery, and increase productivity volume by streamlining the operational flow of processing, boosting the demand for end-products and associated services. The growing market trend of increasing sales in packaged food items has made it essential for F&B companies to install modernized units of packaging machines which would be able to handle extra volume of end-product food items in a smooth manner. The production downtime is significantly reduced owing to the smooth functioning of processing equipment, and packaging and processing manufacturers are thus encouraged to develop innovative equipment solutions in a bid to remain relevant in an intensely competitive environment.
• Growing concerns on environmental protection are rising the demand for eco-friendly packaging techniques. Government initiatives to create awareness among the people about the need to safeguard the environment is encouraging the people to prefer the eco-friendly packages. Raise in the income levels of the people is increasing the spending capacity, which is increasing the sales of the products with eco-friendly packaging. Thus, increasing focus on environmental safety is driving the demand and contributing for the growth of the pouch packaging machinery market.
• However, high initial investment and maintenance costs hinder the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the pouch type, the global pouch packaging machinery market is broadly segmented into stand-up pouches, flat pouches, and others. Stand up pouches dominates the market due to its reliability, eco-friendliness, sustainability, portability and ability to save storage space on shelves and racks in stores. Stand up pouches follows clean, safe and reliable technology for packaging solutions. These pouches are handy because they can stand up on their own. Also, stand up pouches have a gusseted bottom which means that it can fill in more or reduce in size.
• Stand-up pouches are 63% less weight compared to bag-in-a-box packaging. Stand-up pouches are 96.7% less weight than glass bottles and 40.4% less packaging weight than aluminum cans, which will add fuel to the market growth.
• Furthermore, common piece of equipment used in stand-up pouch applications is a checkweigher. The checkweigher makes sure that packages are filled at the accurate levels prior to the final steps of the packaging process.
Geographical Analysis
• Based on the region, the global pouch packaging machinery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all of the regions, Asia Pacific dominates the pouch packaging machinery market due to the presence of a large number of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region.
• The growth in convenience stores on a regional basis have influenced the market scenario, with the rising sales volume of packaged food items ensuring robust demand for pouch packaging machinery. The rising trend of digitized automation solutions at factories has gained significant market traction, owing to the additional benefits of streamlining production procedures in an attempt to boost the annual throughput rate. For instance, on December 03, 2018, China-based EZ Robot Inc. deployed its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food manufacturing machines for Fujian Anjoy Foods Co. Ltd., significantly improving production efficiency, inventory turnover, and equipment utilization.
Competitive Landscape
• key vendors of pouch packaging machinery are spending on advanced technology for their machines to increase the speed and production of pouch packaging.
• For instance, Massman Automation Design, LLC launched HFFS high-speed flexible pouch packaging machine and Flexible Stand-Up pouch packaging machine which can help in packaging 100 pouches per minute.
• In 2017, PFM Packaging Machinery introduced high-speed stand-up pouch machine which can produce 480 pouches per minute. Such innovations are positively impacting the expansion of pouch packaging machinery business.
