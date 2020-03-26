Calcium Hypochlorite Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is segmented By Form (Powder, Pellet, Granule), By End-Use (Paper Mills, Power Plants, Pharmaceutical plants, Automotive assembly facilities, Mines, Others)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pac
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The rise in the demand for fresh water all around the world coupled with depleting natural resources is the major factor to drive the market for the calcium hypochlorite market.
• Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with the formula Ca(ClO)2. It is the main active ingredient of commercial products called bleaching powder, chlorine powder, or chlorinated lime, used for water treatment and as a bleaching agent. This compound is relatively stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach). It is a white solid, although commercial samples appear yellow. It strongly smells of chlorine, owing to its slow decomposition in moist air.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Calcium Hypochlorite market. The global Calcium Hypochlorite market has been segmented based on Form, End-Use, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/calcium-hypochlorite-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Calcium Hypochlorite market growth is primarily driven by the high rate of urbanization, and the increasing population is the region is the major cause for the demand for freshwater.
• The increased requirement of freshwater in the large agriculture activities in the region is also the reason for the rise in demand for freshwater. The treatment of the used water is the reason why there will be an increase in the usage of calcium hypochlorite in the region. Calcium hypochlorite is used to disinfect waste or used water into freshwater for various applications.
• According to the Agricultural Outlook, total crop production in the region is projected to grow by 1.8% per year until 2027. About 60% of this growth will be due to yield improvements, which will rise across the region over the coming decade by 11% on average, with the most important changes expected for the cereals and oilseeds sectors. Moreover, also, Total agricultural land use in the region will expand by about 11 million hectares, with approximately half representing an expansion of land for crop production. Soybean cultivation will account for the vast majority (ca. 62%) of the region’s area expansion.
• However, the stringent regulation by various governments on the use of calcium hypochlorite, as it hazardous to human health and this will hinder the growth of the Calcium Hypochlorite market for the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By Form, the global Calcium Hypochlorite market is segmented into Powder, Pellet, and granule. The powder has the dominant position in the Calcium Hypochlorite Form segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the advantages over other forms such as Calcium hypochlorite powder contains between 30–35% w/w of chlorine and is transported and stored in sealed drums lined with plastic or rubber.
• By End-Use, the global Calcium Hypochlorite market is segmented into Paper mills, Power Plants, Pharmaceutical plants, Automotive assembly facilities, Mines and Others. Paper mills have a significant share in the End-Use segment and are expected to grow with higher CAGR in the forecast period. With the rise in the e-commerce industry, there is a corresponding rise in the packaging industry due to the correlation between the two, which will help grow the paper mills. For instance, in 2017, The corrugated paper industry in Brazil produced approximately 3.7 Million tons per year of paper packaging, which represents a USD 2.7 billion markets. The rise in the corrugated paper industry is another reason for the calcium hypochlorite market to grow in the region.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Calcium Hypochlorite Market, due to the increasing number of households with swimming pools in the region as the largest world market for calcium hypochlorite is swimming pool sanitization, which accounts for about 37% of its total consumption. In 2017, According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals, there are approximately 10.4 Million residential swimming pools, with that number expected to grow in coming years and hence, the market for swimming pool water treatment equipment market will grow for the forecast period.
• Europe is after North America in terms of market share in the global Calcium Hypochlorite market, due to presence of large manufacturing companies in the region which use large quantity of water. Also, due to the various regulations, the water is to be treated by these companies before releasing in the environment, therefore rising the demand for calcium hypochlorite in the region. Manufacturing of automobiles is one such sector flourishing in the region boosting the demand for calcium hypochlorite. With the growth in production of vehicles in countries like Austria (69.7%), Finland (3%), Portugal (67.7%) and others in 2018 compared to vehicle production 2017, has a promising growth in the future too making great market for the calcium hypochlorite in the following years.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include China Petroleum & Chemical, Lonza, NIPPON SODA, Tosoh, and Westlake Chemical. Other key players in the market include Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited, Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co.Ltd, Grasim Industries Limited, Organic Industries Private Limited, and Solvay SA.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/calcium-hypochlorite-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/calcium-hypochlorite-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The rise in the demand for fresh water all around the world coupled with depleting natural resources is the major factor to drive the market for the calcium hypochlorite market.
• Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound with the formula Ca(ClO)2. It is the main active ingredient of commercial products called bleaching powder, chlorine powder, or chlorinated lime, used for water treatment and as a bleaching agent. This compound is relatively stable and has greater available chlorine than sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach). It is a white solid, although commercial samples appear yellow. It strongly smells of chlorine, owing to its slow decomposition in moist air.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Calcium Hypochlorite market. The global Calcium Hypochlorite market has been segmented based on Form, End-Use, and Region.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/calcium-hypochlorite-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Calcium Hypochlorite market growth is primarily driven by the high rate of urbanization, and the increasing population is the region is the major cause for the demand for freshwater.
• The increased requirement of freshwater in the large agriculture activities in the region is also the reason for the rise in demand for freshwater. The treatment of the used water is the reason why there will be an increase in the usage of calcium hypochlorite in the region. Calcium hypochlorite is used to disinfect waste or used water into freshwater for various applications.
• According to the Agricultural Outlook, total crop production in the region is projected to grow by 1.8% per year until 2027. About 60% of this growth will be due to yield improvements, which will rise across the region over the coming decade by 11% on average, with the most important changes expected for the cereals and oilseeds sectors. Moreover, also, Total agricultural land use in the region will expand by about 11 million hectares, with approximately half representing an expansion of land for crop production. Soybean cultivation will account for the vast majority (ca. 62%) of the region’s area expansion.
• However, the stringent regulation by various governments on the use of calcium hypochlorite, as it hazardous to human health and this will hinder the growth of the Calcium Hypochlorite market for the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By Form, the global Calcium Hypochlorite market is segmented into Powder, Pellet, and granule. The powder has the dominant position in the Calcium Hypochlorite Form segment and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the advantages over other forms such as Calcium hypochlorite powder contains between 30–35% w/w of chlorine and is transported and stored in sealed drums lined with plastic or rubber.
• By End-Use, the global Calcium Hypochlorite market is segmented into Paper mills, Power Plants, Pharmaceutical plants, Automotive assembly facilities, Mines and Others. Paper mills have a significant share in the End-Use segment and are expected to grow with higher CAGR in the forecast period. With the rise in the e-commerce industry, there is a corresponding rise in the packaging industry due to the correlation between the two, which will help grow the paper mills. For instance, in 2017, The corrugated paper industry in Brazil produced approximately 3.7 Million tons per year of paper packaging, which represents a USD 2.7 billion markets. The rise in the corrugated paper industry is another reason for the calcium hypochlorite market to grow in the region.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Calcium Hypochlorite Market, due to the increasing number of households with swimming pools in the region as the largest world market for calcium hypochlorite is swimming pool sanitization, which accounts for about 37% of its total consumption. In 2017, According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals, there are approximately 10.4 Million residential swimming pools, with that number expected to grow in coming years and hence, the market for swimming pool water treatment equipment market will grow for the forecast period.
• Europe is after North America in terms of market share in the global Calcium Hypochlorite market, due to presence of large manufacturing companies in the region which use large quantity of water. Also, due to the various regulations, the water is to be treated by these companies before releasing in the environment, therefore rising the demand for calcium hypochlorite in the region. Manufacturing of automobiles is one such sector flourishing in the region boosting the demand for calcium hypochlorite. With the growth in production of vehicles in countries like Austria (69.7%), Finland (3%), Portugal (67.7%) and others in 2018 compared to vehicle production 2017, has a promising growth in the future too making great market for the calcium hypochlorite in the following years.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include China Petroleum & Chemical, Lonza, NIPPON SODA, Tosoh, and Westlake Chemical. Other key players in the market include Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited, Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co.Ltd, Grasim Industries Limited, Organic Industries Private Limited, and Solvay SA.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/calcium-hypochlorite-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/calcium-hypochlorite-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.