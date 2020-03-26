Pituitary Cancer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Pituitary Cancer Market is segmented By Diagnosis (Brain imaging, Blood tests, Urine tests, Vision testing, Others), By Treatment type (Surgery (Craniotomy, Endoscopic trans-sphenoidal surgery, Others), Radiation therapy (Gamma knife stereotactic r
• The Global Pituitary Cancer Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Pituitary cancer is characterized by the abnormal growth in the pituitary gland. It affects the functioning of the pituitary gland and may cause an increased or decreased level of pituitary hormone secretions within the body. The small pituitary cancer treatment is accessible through noninvasive treatment or medicines. But a large pituitary cancer treatment is challenging to treat because of its complex nature.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising incidence of pituitary cancers, increasing investments in research and development activities in the pituitary cancer, growing technological advancements in pituitary cancer treatment, and increasing demand for non-invasive surgery.
• The rising incidence of pituitary cancer is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. For instance, according to the National Brain Tumor Society, in 2018, 78,980 new cases of non-malignant, primary malignant and other central-nervous-system tumors are diagnosed in the US. Thus, the rising number of cases of brain tumors is expected to drive the pituitary cancer market during the forecast period.
• The increasing research and development activities related to pituitary cancer treatment are expected to boost the market. For instance, on July 31, 2019, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has commenced a phase II study of nivolumab plus ipilimumab immunotherapy in the patients with aggressive pituitary tumors, and the expected study completion date is July 2021. Thus, research and development activities are driving the market.
• However, the high treatment cost, lack of awareness, side effects, and stringent regulations may hamper the pituitary cancer market. The side effects related to before and after surgery like infection, bleeding, etc., may restrain the pituitary cancer market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the diagnosis, the global pituitary cancer market is segmented into blood tests, urine test, brain imaging, vision testing, and others.
• Brain imaging tests are expected to drive the market. For instance, imaging tests like MRI scans continued to improve, leading to the better accuracy in finding and determining the size of the new and recurring tumors. Also, the studies are now looking at whether using MRI during surgery might help to remove the tumors altogether. Further, new scans are also being tested in the clinical trials. For instance, Goteborg University Gallium (Ga)-68-DOTATOC -PET (positron emission tomography) used in the management of pituitary cancer is currently in phase 3, and the estimated study completion date is in December 2019. Cardiff University has commenced a clinical trial in 2019 to establish whether using the PET in dopaminergic transmission and receptor function has the potential to improve localization of pituitary adenomas and the estimated study completion date is in December 2020. Thus, the new scans tested in the clinical trials are driving the market.
• Based on treatment type, the global pituitary cancer market is segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, medications, and others.
• The surgery segment is sub-segmented into craniotomy, endoscopic transsphenoidal surgery, and others. Surgical techniques are improving and thus allowing the doctors to remove tumors with fewer complications than ever before. Robotic surgery is also being looked to reach these tumors and limit the side effects. The increasing number of clinical trials to check the result of the surgeries are expected to boost the market. For instance, on May 10, 2018, the University of Ulm has commenced an interventional clinical trial, and the main aim of the study is to compare microsurgical and endoscopic transsphenoidal surgery and to determine the endocrine outcome. The estimated study completion date is in May 2021. Thus, the increasing research activities are driving the market.
• The radiation therapy segment is sub-segmented into gamma knife stereotactic radiosurgery, external beam radiation, proton beam therapy, and others. Radiotherapy is expected to boost the market over the period of forecast. Radiation therapy techniques are improving and, letting the doctors focus radiation more precisely on the tumors and limiting the damage to nearby healthy tissues. For instance, the Samsung Medical Center has started a multicenter evaluation of the effect of upfront radiosurgery on pituitary adenoma (MERGE). Currently, it is in phase III, and the estimated study completion date is in December 2022. Thus, the promising pipeline of the key players related to radiation therapy in pituitary cancer are driving the market.
• The medications segment is sub-segmented into cabergoline, bromocriptine, and others. Researchers are also studying some newer drugs. An example is a lapatinib (Tykerb), a drug that targets a protein called HER2, which is found in large amounts on some fast-growing cells (including some pituitary tumor cells). The drug is already used to treat breast cancer, and it is now being studied for use against pituitary tumors. Several clinical trials are in progress to check the efficacy of the drugs in the treatment of pituitary cancer. For instance, the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center completed a phase 2 clinical trial in December 2018 to check the targeted therapy with lapatinib in patients with recurrent pituitary tumors resistant to standard treatment. The Abramson cancer center of the University of Pennsylvania on August 3, 2018, completed the phase 1, open-label study to investigate the safety and efficacy of OTL38 drug in the form of Injection (OTL38) for intra-operative imaging of folate receptor-alpha positive pituitary adenoma. St. Olavs Hospital has commenced a randomized controlled trial for dopamine agonist treatment using cabergoline for the non-functioning pituitary adenomas (NFPAs). It is currently in phase III. And the estimated study completion date is in May 2025. Thus, the promising pipeline of the key players related to medication in the pituitary cancer are driving the market.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global pituitary cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global pituitary cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising incidences of pituitary cancers, robust research & development practices and the growing advancements in the field of neurology.
• The increasing number of pituitary cancer cases is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, about 10,000 pituitary tumors are diagnosed each year in the US. Almost all of these tumors are the benign pituitary adenomas. Very few pituitary tumors are cancers (carcinomas). Thus, the growing number of pituitary cancer cases is driving the market.
• Also, the presence of pituitary cancer treatment centers in the region is expected to boost the market. At the OHSU Northwest Pituitary Center, they treat more than 500 patients a year from and around the US. They also diagnose the pituitary conditions, give more second opinions, and performs more pituitary procedures than any other medical center in the region.
Competitive Landscape
• The major players operating in the global pituitary cancer market are Sigma-Aldrich, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta, Accuray Incorporated, Corcept Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Cydan.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the pituitary cancer market globally. For instance,
• On March 23, 2019, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated announced a new website CushingResearch.com to support the recruitment in the phase 3 trial (called "GRACE") for the Corcept’s proprietary compound, relacorilant, to treat the patients with Cushing’s syndrome.
• On January 03, 2019, Cydan announced the launch of Tiburio Therapeutics Inc., focused on developing treatments for rare neuroendocrine tumors and rare endocrine diseases.
• On August 08, 2018, Strongbridge Biopharma plc, announced the top-line results from the multinational, and pivotal Phase 3 SONICS study evaluating the RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
• On July 13, 2017, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced that it was awarded a Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of up to $2.8 million from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. It will be used in the development of Crinetics’ orally-available, nonpeptide somatostatin agonist drug candidate, CRN00808, to treat acromegaly.
