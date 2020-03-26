Bone Cancer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Bone Cancer Market is segmented By Type (Primary bone cancer (Osteosarcoma, Chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma Others), Secondary bone cancer), By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Radiation therapy Cryosurgery, Others), By End-user (Hospital
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Bone Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Bone cancer is due to the formation of a tumor, or abnormal mass of tissue in a bone. Primary bone cancers are the severe type of all bone cancers. They form directly in the bones or the surrounding tissue, like cartilage. The factors like the adoption of metastatic bone cancer treatment by the orthopedics, surgeons, and medical specialties are driving the market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/bone-cancer-market
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising incidence of bone cancer, growing research and development activities, promising pipeline studies, and increasing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness.
• The rising incidences of bone cancer are boosting the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, primary bone cancer is rare, and it accounts for much less than 1% of all new cancers diagnosed. Also, in 2018, an estimated 3,450 new cases of primary bone cancer were diagnosed in the US, medical study states that the primary bone cancer is expected to increase over the coming year, thus, the growing incidences of bone cancer are driving the market.
• The growing research and development activities are expected to boost the market. For instance, in January 2019, researchers at the University of Missouri developed a precision medicine for treating bone cancer in dogs by using the dog's tumor to produce the appropriate therapy. According to them, this could lead to treatment advancing in human trials over the forecast period. Also, based on the report published in the journal EBioMedicine in July 2019, from the University of California, Irvine, the engineered stem cells could help treat metastatic cancers in bone without killing healthy surrounding bone. Further, in June 2018, the first genetic marker for bone cancer, osteoblastoma, was discovered by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators. Thus, the increasing number of research activities are driving the market.
• The presence of government initiatives in the treatment of bone cancer are expected to boost the market. For instance, in May 2019, the European Commission funded VERDI project developed an innovative multifunctional nanoplatforms which is capable of healing hard-to-treat bone diseases using a unique, versatile, and scalable system. Also, in October 2017, an Australian research project named, "Just in time implants" using 3D implants and robotic surgery was set to advance the way physicians treat the tumors and bone cancer radically. The five-year project, was worth more than $12.1 million and brought together the Australian Government, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and RMIT University in Melbourne, St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne and global medical technology company Stryker. The Stryker partially funded the work with co-funding from the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC), which contributed to $A2.36 million in cash. Thus, the increasing number of government initiatives are driving the market.
• Below is one among the huge promising pipeline for bone cancer is expected to boost the market. For instance,
• However, the unavailability of effective treatment, the side effects associated with it, and the high cost of cancer therapies are hampering the market.
• The side effects associated with the treatment are restraining the market. For instance, according to the Cancer Support Community, chemotherapy is often a part of treatment for Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma. The side effects include hair loss, mouth sores, loss of appetite, increased chance of infections (owing to low white blood cell counts), bleeding (owing to low blood platelet counts) and fatigue (owing to low red blood cell counts).
Market Segmentation
• Based on the type, the global bone cancer market is segmented into primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. The primary bone cancer includes osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, and others.
• The primary bone cancer segment is expected to boost the market, owing to the increased number of incidences leading to growing research activities. For instance, the American Cancer Society has estimated that each year, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are reported in the US. Also, half of these are in children and teens. About 10% of all osteosarcomas occur in people older than 60 age. However, the treatment of osteosarcoma is challenging.
• To address the challenge, several research activities are performed. For instance, according to a study led by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in July 2017, found a drug called, bone metastasis-targeting peptidomimetic (BMTP-11), which had potential as a therapeutic strategy for this devastating illness. Thus, the growing incidences and increasing research activities are driving the market.
• The Ewing sarcoma segment is expected to boost the market. This is owing to the growing incidences leading to an increased number of research activities. For instance, the American Cancer Society has estimated that about 1% of all childhood cancers are Ewing tumors, and about 200 people are diagnosed with Ewing tumors in the US each year. The presence of research activities are accelerating the market. For instance, in August 2018, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) research team used the epigenome editing tools to investigate, how the genetic abnormality which drives Ewing sarcoma unleashes the tumor growth. Also, in June 2018, the researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center have found that CDK12 inhibitors could treat the Ewing sarcoma, rare cancer typically affecting children and young adults. Thus, the growing research activities are driving the market.
• Based on the treatment, the global bone cancer market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, targeted therapy, and others.
• Chemotherapy is segmented into doxorubicin, cisplatin, cyclophosphamide, etoposide, and other chemotherapies. Chemotherapy segment is expected to boost the market, owing to the presence of FDA approved drugs. According to a study, published on October 3, 2017, in the journal Science Signaling, has tested a combination of YK-4-279, the compound developed at Georgetown University, with vincristine in the laboratory and mice studies. Vincristine is one of the approved chemotherapy drugs used to treat Ewing sarcoma. Thus, the presence of FDA approved drugs, and the use of a combination of drugs are driving the market.
• Targeted therapy is segmented into denosumab and imatinib. Targeted therapy is expected to boost the market, owing to the presence of FDA approved drugs. For instance, Amgen’s Denosumab (Xgeva) is a monoclonal antibody indicated for use in the adults and adolescents with fully developed skeletons.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global bone cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global bone cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising incidences of bone cancer and the rapid research and development of innovative, advanced cancer therapies.
• The rising incidences of bone cancer are expected to boost the market. For instance, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the US has witnessed 3,450 new cases of bone cancer and 1,590 bone cancer deaths in 2018. Thus, growing incidences are driving the market.
• The presence of government initiatives are expected to boost the market. For instance, the UK Government has developed an organization called Genomics England, after the launch of the 100,000 Genomes Project. Genomic England is sequencing 100,000 genomes from 700,000 genomes of NHS-registered patients. Thus, the government initiatives are driving the market.
• Ongoing research and development activities are expected to boost the market. For instance, on June 21, 2019, a Washington State University research team has developed a drug delivery system using curcumin, which successfully inhibits bone cancer cells while promoting the growth of healthy bone cells. Also, the work could lead to better postoperative treatments for the people with osteosarcoma. Thus, the presence of research activities are driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global bone cancer market are Amgen, Bayer AG, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the bone cancer market globally. For instance,
• In April 2019, USC researchers and the collaborators reported a breakthrough which involves, using a different bisphosphonates (BP) compound, an inactive compound that could be used locally in the mouth to push the BP drug from the jawbone. It also prevents damage to the jaw, a side effect suffered by some people undergoing treatment for osteoporosis.
• In July 2018, the Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago used magnetic surgical cement for spinal fractures caused by the tumors or osteoporosis usually undergo a procedure called kyphoplasty, where the fracture is filled with surgical cement and targeted drug delivery.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/bone-cancer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/bone-cancer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Bone Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Bone cancer is due to the formation of a tumor, or abnormal mass of tissue in a bone. Primary bone cancers are the severe type of all bone cancers. They form directly in the bones or the surrounding tissue, like cartilage. The factors like the adoption of metastatic bone cancer treatment by the orthopedics, surgeons, and medical specialties are driving the market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/bone-cancer-market
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising incidence of bone cancer, growing research and development activities, promising pipeline studies, and increasing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness.
• The rising incidences of bone cancer are boosting the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, primary bone cancer is rare, and it accounts for much less than 1% of all new cancers diagnosed. Also, in 2018, an estimated 3,450 new cases of primary bone cancer were diagnosed in the US, medical study states that the primary bone cancer is expected to increase over the coming year, thus, the growing incidences of bone cancer are driving the market.
• The growing research and development activities are expected to boost the market. For instance, in January 2019, researchers at the University of Missouri developed a precision medicine for treating bone cancer in dogs by using the dog's tumor to produce the appropriate therapy. According to them, this could lead to treatment advancing in human trials over the forecast period. Also, based on the report published in the journal EBioMedicine in July 2019, from the University of California, Irvine, the engineered stem cells could help treat metastatic cancers in bone without killing healthy surrounding bone. Further, in June 2018, the first genetic marker for bone cancer, osteoblastoma, was discovered by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and their collaborators. Thus, the increasing number of research activities are driving the market.
• The presence of government initiatives in the treatment of bone cancer are expected to boost the market. For instance, in May 2019, the European Commission funded VERDI project developed an innovative multifunctional nanoplatforms which is capable of healing hard-to-treat bone diseases using a unique, versatile, and scalable system. Also, in October 2017, an Australian research project named, "Just in time implants" using 3D implants and robotic surgery was set to advance the way physicians treat the tumors and bone cancer radically. The five-year project, was worth more than $12.1 million and brought together the Australian Government, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and RMIT University in Melbourne, St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne and global medical technology company Stryker. The Stryker partially funded the work with co-funding from the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC), which contributed to $A2.36 million in cash. Thus, the increasing number of government initiatives are driving the market.
• Below is one among the huge promising pipeline for bone cancer is expected to boost the market. For instance,
• However, the unavailability of effective treatment, the side effects associated with it, and the high cost of cancer therapies are hampering the market.
• The side effects associated with the treatment are restraining the market. For instance, according to the Cancer Support Community, chemotherapy is often a part of treatment for Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma. The side effects include hair loss, mouth sores, loss of appetite, increased chance of infections (owing to low white blood cell counts), bleeding (owing to low blood platelet counts) and fatigue (owing to low red blood cell counts).
Market Segmentation
• Based on the type, the global bone cancer market is segmented into primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. The primary bone cancer includes osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, and others.
• The primary bone cancer segment is expected to boost the market, owing to the increased number of incidences leading to growing research activities. For instance, the American Cancer Society has estimated that each year, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are reported in the US. Also, half of these are in children and teens. About 10% of all osteosarcomas occur in people older than 60 age. However, the treatment of osteosarcoma is challenging.
• To address the challenge, several research activities are performed. For instance, according to a study led by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in July 2017, found a drug called, bone metastasis-targeting peptidomimetic (BMTP-11), which had potential as a therapeutic strategy for this devastating illness. Thus, the growing incidences and increasing research activities are driving the market.
• The Ewing sarcoma segment is expected to boost the market. This is owing to the growing incidences leading to an increased number of research activities. For instance, the American Cancer Society has estimated that about 1% of all childhood cancers are Ewing tumors, and about 200 people are diagnosed with Ewing tumors in the US each year. The presence of research activities are accelerating the market. For instance, in August 2018, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) research team used the epigenome editing tools to investigate, how the genetic abnormality which drives Ewing sarcoma unleashes the tumor growth. Also, in June 2018, the researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center have found that CDK12 inhibitors could treat the Ewing sarcoma, rare cancer typically affecting children and young adults. Thus, the growing research activities are driving the market.
• Based on the treatment, the global bone cancer market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, targeted therapy, and others.
• Chemotherapy is segmented into doxorubicin, cisplatin, cyclophosphamide, etoposide, and other chemotherapies. Chemotherapy segment is expected to boost the market, owing to the presence of FDA approved drugs. According to a study, published on October 3, 2017, in the journal Science Signaling, has tested a combination of YK-4-279, the compound developed at Georgetown University, with vincristine in the laboratory and mice studies. Vincristine is one of the approved chemotherapy drugs used to treat Ewing sarcoma. Thus, the presence of FDA approved drugs, and the use of a combination of drugs are driving the market.
• Targeted therapy is segmented into denosumab and imatinib. Targeted therapy is expected to boost the market, owing to the presence of FDA approved drugs. For instance, Amgen’s Denosumab (Xgeva) is a monoclonal antibody indicated for use in the adults and adolescents with fully developed skeletons.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global bone cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global bone cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising incidences of bone cancer and the rapid research and development of innovative, advanced cancer therapies.
• The rising incidences of bone cancer are expected to boost the market. For instance, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the US has witnessed 3,450 new cases of bone cancer and 1,590 bone cancer deaths in 2018. Thus, growing incidences are driving the market.
• The presence of government initiatives are expected to boost the market. For instance, the UK Government has developed an organization called Genomics England, after the launch of the 100,000 Genomes Project. Genomic England is sequencing 100,000 genomes from 700,000 genomes of NHS-registered patients. Thus, the government initiatives are driving the market.
• Ongoing research and development activities are expected to boost the market. For instance, on June 21, 2019, a Washington State University research team has developed a drug delivery system using curcumin, which successfully inhibits bone cancer cells while promoting the growth of healthy bone cells. Also, the work could lead to better postoperative treatments for the people with osteosarcoma. Thus, the presence of research activities are driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global bone cancer market are Amgen, Bayer AG, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the bone cancer market globally. For instance,
• In April 2019, USC researchers and the collaborators reported a breakthrough which involves, using a different bisphosphonates (BP) compound, an inactive compound that could be used locally in the mouth to push the BP drug from the jawbone. It also prevents damage to the jaw, a side effect suffered by some people undergoing treatment for osteoporosis.
• In July 2018, the Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago used magnetic surgical cement for spinal fractures caused by the tumors or osteoporosis usually undergo a procedure called kyphoplasty, where the fracture is filled with surgical cement and targeted drug delivery.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/bone-cancer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/bone-cancer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.