Neurodegenerative Disease Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market is segmented By Indication Type (Parkinson's Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, Huntington Disease, Others), By Drug Type (N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibi
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s, among other disorders affects the neurons in the human brain which leads to inability of neurons to reproduce themselves. Thus, death of neurons indicates permanent loss which cannot be replaced.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/neurodegenerative-disease-market
Market Dynamics
• The major factors for the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market include, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing public awareness, and strong product pipeline for neurodegenerative disease treatment.
• With increasing global population and average lifespan, the prevalence of neurological disorders is on the rise, globally. According to a study by the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, the number of new cases of the disease has increased over the last 30 years. Globally, over 10 million people are living with Parkinson's disease, according to the statistics of 2016. The Alzheimer's Association stated that around 5.4 million people in the United States were living with Alzheimer’s disease, in 2016.
• The manufacturers are investing in R&D for developing new drugs for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases, hence leading to growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, In May 2019, UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company has started the Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidate UCB0599 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. This multicenter clinical trial will take place across the United States.
• Also, in January 2019, the EU Joint Programme-Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) initiative launched €30 million (US$ 33.06 million), joint transnational call for multinational research on personalised medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the neurodegenerative diseases market during the forecast period (2019-1016).
• Drug development continues robustly at all phases despite setbacks in several programs in the recent years. For instance, In July 2019, Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute discontinues investigation of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program. However, the continuing unmet needs demands for robust pipeline for new neurodegenerative treatment drugs. As of February 12, 2019, there were 132 agents in 156 trials for treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Twenty-eight agents are in 42 phase 3 trials; 74 agents are in 83 phase 2 trials; and 30 agents are in 31 phase 1 trials. There is an increase in the number of agents in each phase compared with that in the 2018 pipeline.
• On the other hand, patients are adopting the generics due to the low cost, and are further expected to restrain the patented drugs. Hence, this generic competition between the new entrants is expected to show a steady growth rate, during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By indication type, the neurodegenerative disease market is segmented into Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington Disease, and Others. Among these, Parkinson's disease is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease and increasing R&D for the treatment of this disease. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease. The prevalence of the disease ranges from 41 people per 100,000 in the fourth decade of life to more than 1,900 people per 100,000 among those who are 80 and older. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, approximately 10 million people globally are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with age. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, medication cost for a patient with the disease is on an average USD 2,500 a year, and therapeutic surgery costs nearly USD 100,000 per person. The current treatments for Parkinson’s, include levodopa and dopamine agonists, which can help manage early motor symptoms associated with the disease. However, as the disease progresses and neurons continue to degenerate, these therapies ultimately become less effective at treating the symptoms.
• The Alzheimer disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing incidences rate coupled with growing R&D for treatment of the disease. According to Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019. This number includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older, A1 and approximately 200,000 individuals under age 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's, though there is greater uncertainty about the younger-onset estimate. Of the 5.8 million people who have Alzheimer's dementia, 81% are age 75 or older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved six drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's; rivastigmine, galantamine, donepezil, memantine, memantine combined with donepezil, and tacrine (tacrine is now discontinued in the United States). With the exception of memantine, these drugs temporarily improve symptoms by increasing the amount of chemicals called neurotransmitters in the brain.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global neurodegenerative disease market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease in this region. According to Parkinson’s news, 2018, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. Also, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the US population continues to age, the number of people living with Parkinson disease (PD) continues to grow, and it is expected to double between 2010 and 2040. According to National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 930,000 people in the United States could be living with Parkinson’s disease by 2020. According to UCB, a global biopharma company focused on severe diseases with operations in approximately 40 countries, there are over 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson’s disease today, with about 6,600 new cases of Parkinson’s diagnosed each year in Canada (based on an annual incidence of 20 new cases per 100,000 people). Hence, the increasing incidences of the disease are boosting the demand for new treatments in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The neurodegenerative disease market is highly competitive with presence of large number of players including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, UCB SA, Novartis, among others. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market globally. For instance,
• In March 2019, Novartis received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Mayzent® (siponimod) for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active disease, relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and clinically isolated syndrome (CIS)*.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/neurodegenerative-disease-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/neurodegenerative-disease-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s, among other disorders affects the neurons in the human brain which leads to inability of neurons to reproduce themselves. Thus, death of neurons indicates permanent loss which cannot be replaced.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/neurodegenerative-disease-market
Market Dynamics
• The major factors for the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market include, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing public awareness, and strong product pipeline for neurodegenerative disease treatment.
• With increasing global population and average lifespan, the prevalence of neurological disorders is on the rise, globally. According to a study by the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, the number of new cases of the disease has increased over the last 30 years. Globally, over 10 million people are living with Parkinson's disease, according to the statistics of 2016. The Alzheimer's Association stated that around 5.4 million people in the United States were living with Alzheimer’s disease, in 2016.
• The manufacturers are investing in R&D for developing new drugs for the treatment of various neurodegenerative diseases, hence leading to growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, In May 2019, UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company has started the Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its therapeutic candidate UCB0599 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. This multicenter clinical trial will take place across the United States.
• Also, in January 2019, the EU Joint Programme-Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) initiative launched €30 million (US$ 33.06 million), joint transnational call for multinational research on personalised medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. Such initiatives will drive the growth of the neurodegenerative diseases market during the forecast period (2019-1016).
• Drug development continues robustly at all phases despite setbacks in several programs in the recent years. For instance, In July 2019, Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute discontinues investigation of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 (umibecestat) in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program. However, the continuing unmet needs demands for robust pipeline for new neurodegenerative treatment drugs. As of February 12, 2019, there were 132 agents in 156 trials for treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Twenty-eight agents are in 42 phase 3 trials; 74 agents are in 83 phase 2 trials; and 30 agents are in 31 phase 1 trials. There is an increase in the number of agents in each phase compared with that in the 2018 pipeline.
• On the other hand, patients are adopting the generics due to the low cost, and are further expected to restrain the patented drugs. Hence, this generic competition between the new entrants is expected to show a steady growth rate, during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By indication type, the neurodegenerative disease market is segmented into Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington Disease, and Others. Among these, Parkinson's disease is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease and increasing R&D for the treatment of this disease. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease. The prevalence of the disease ranges from 41 people per 100,000 in the fourth decade of life to more than 1,900 people per 100,000 among those who are 80 and older. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, approximately 10 million people globally are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with age. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, medication cost for a patient with the disease is on an average USD 2,500 a year, and therapeutic surgery costs nearly USD 100,000 per person. The current treatments for Parkinson’s, include levodopa and dopamine agonists, which can help manage early motor symptoms associated with the disease. However, as the disease progresses and neurons continue to degenerate, these therapies ultimately become less effective at treating the symptoms.
• The Alzheimer disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing incidences rate coupled with growing R&D for treatment of the disease. According to Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019. This number includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older, A1 and approximately 200,000 individuals under age 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's, though there is greater uncertainty about the younger-onset estimate. Of the 5.8 million people who have Alzheimer's dementia, 81% are age 75 or older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved six drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's; rivastigmine, galantamine, donepezil, memantine, memantine combined with donepezil, and tacrine (tacrine is now discontinued in the United States). With the exception of memantine, these drugs temporarily improve symptoms by increasing the amount of chemicals called neurotransmitters in the brain.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global neurodegenerative disease market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease in this region. According to Parkinson’s news, 2018, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. Also, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the US population continues to age, the number of people living with Parkinson disease (PD) continues to grow, and it is expected to double between 2010 and 2040. According to National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 930,000 people in the United States could be living with Parkinson’s disease by 2020. According to UCB, a global biopharma company focused on severe diseases with operations in approximately 40 countries, there are over 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson’s disease today, with about 6,600 new cases of Parkinson’s diagnosed each year in Canada (based on an annual incidence of 20 new cases per 100,000 people). Hence, the increasing incidences of the disease are boosting the demand for new treatments in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The neurodegenerative disease market is highly competitive with presence of large number of players including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, UCB SA, Novartis, among others. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market globally. For instance,
• In March 2019, Novartis received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Mayzent® (siponimod) for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active disease, relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and clinically isolated syndrome (CIS)*.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/neurodegenerative-disease-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/neurodegenerative-disease-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.