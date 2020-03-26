Lose Those UGLY LOVE HANDLES! The EASY WAY!
For only $49.95 and a few minutes a day watch those LOVE HANDLES go away!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Love Handles Are Not Sexy And Not Healthy Either
Get SKINNY the EASY WAY!
Abdominal obesity particularly may cause serious health conditions. Don't accept it! Help your body to regain balance! You will feel and look a great deal better!
Obesity is not just a cosmetic issue. Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to the extent that it may have a negative effect on health. It is a major global health problem, with 500 million obese individuals worldwide.
The distribution of body fat may be more important to health than the total amount of body fat. Having abdominal obesity can be more dangerous than being overweight. Central obesity is associated with a statistically higher risk of heart diseases, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
What causes visceral fat? Weight gain and muscle loss contributes to visceral fat gain. Increasing age is also associated with increased accumulation of visceral fat.
How To Lose Belly Fat Naturally With The XGrip Trainer
Strengthen your abs and body muscles
Smash down the belly fat around your waist and body
The Science Of XGrip Trainer
3 Principles for Maximum Result
Step 1.
Twisting Effect
Twisting is the most effective movement to target abs, obliques, and love handles. The XGrip Trainer was specifically created to recreate this movement for maximum results.
Step 2.
Direct Pressure
Direct abdominal pressure forces core muscles to tense and work hard to engage. This direct pressure combined with the twisting motion is more than 2-3x effective than sit-ups alone.
Step 3.
Fat Massage
XGrip Trainer utilizes massage points to break up subcutaneous fatty tissue. This is how the fat melt away.
Can you believe it? These results are BACKED by UNIVERSITY RESEARCH!
XGrip Trainer is a research-backed tool designed for body shaping.
An 8-week University study showed significant reduction in abdomen and waist fatty tissue for its participants.
The study concluded that regular XGrip Trainer use, “can significantly reduce” stomach fat and reshape waists.
One last final note from the inventor!
t was never my goal to make a body-shaping product. But after I saw the picture on the left, taken during a fantastic family vacation, I knew I needed to make some drastic changes in my health. I was dead set on dropping the belly fat that seemed like it appeared out of nowhere. Despite being a regular athlete and running every morning, I had put on tons of weight and hardly recognized myself.
I took action immediately. A seasoned inventor, I researched extensively and spoke with scientists about how to quickly reduce belly fat. After comprehensive product testing, I started to use the XGrip Trainer in conjunction with my regular fitness routine. And I haven’t stopped.
The results, I think, speak for themselves.
- IM
Yes, I know, this all seems too good to be true.
But, it gets even better!
The XGrip cost only $49.95
Visit
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
See the XGrip Trainer
Get SKINNY the EASY WAY!
Abdominal obesity particularly may cause serious health conditions. Don't accept it! Help your body to regain balance! You will feel and look a great deal better!
Obesity is not just a cosmetic issue. Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to the extent that it may have a negative effect on health. It is a major global health problem, with 500 million obese individuals worldwide.
The distribution of body fat may be more important to health than the total amount of body fat. Having abdominal obesity can be more dangerous than being overweight. Central obesity is associated with a statistically higher risk of heart diseases, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
What causes visceral fat? Weight gain and muscle loss contributes to visceral fat gain. Increasing age is also associated with increased accumulation of visceral fat.
How To Lose Belly Fat Naturally With The XGrip Trainer
Strengthen your abs and body muscles
Smash down the belly fat around your waist and body
The Science Of XGrip Trainer
3 Principles for Maximum Result
Step 1.
Twisting Effect
Twisting is the most effective movement to target abs, obliques, and love handles. The XGrip Trainer was specifically created to recreate this movement for maximum results.
Step 2.
Direct Pressure
Direct abdominal pressure forces core muscles to tense and work hard to engage. This direct pressure combined with the twisting motion is more than 2-3x effective than sit-ups alone.
Step 3.
Fat Massage
XGrip Trainer utilizes massage points to break up subcutaneous fatty tissue. This is how the fat melt away.
Can you believe it? These results are BACKED by UNIVERSITY RESEARCH!
XGrip Trainer is a research-backed tool designed for body shaping.
An 8-week University study showed significant reduction in abdomen and waist fatty tissue for its participants.
The study concluded that regular XGrip Trainer use, “can significantly reduce” stomach fat and reshape waists.
One last final note from the inventor!
t was never my goal to make a body-shaping product. But after I saw the picture on the left, taken during a fantastic family vacation, I knew I needed to make some drastic changes in my health. I was dead set on dropping the belly fat that seemed like it appeared out of nowhere. Despite being a regular athlete and running every morning, I had put on tons of weight and hardly recognized myself.
I took action immediately. A seasoned inventor, I researched extensively and spoke with scientists about how to quickly reduce belly fat. After comprehensive product testing, I started to use the XGrip Trainer in conjunction with my regular fitness routine. And I haven’t stopped.
The results, I think, speak for themselves.
- IM
Yes, I know, this all seems too good to be true.
But, it gets even better!
The XGrip cost only $49.95
Visit
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
See the XGrip Trainer
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.