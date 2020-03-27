Worldwide Urinalysis Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2024
The report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2020 ) The report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2024" The Global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Urinalysis Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153479294
Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.
On the basis of test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.
Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.
By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294
Key Players
SeimensHealthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), ArkrayInc (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 ElektronikaKft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).
Siemens Healthineers is the leader in the biochemical urinalysis market. The company offers a robust product portfolio and has a strong geographic presence, which has helped it to maintain its position in the market. Siemens offers automatic and semi-automatic biochemical analyzers, as well as point of care devices and consumables, such as dipsticks. Some of the products offered by the company are CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers, CLINITEK Atlas Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers (Carousel), CLINITEK AUWi Systems, and CLINITEK Advantus Urine Chemistry Analyzers. Siemens primarily focuses on developing new and innovative products to expand its product portfolio and address the unmet needs of healthcare providers. It launched the Atellica 1500 automated urinalysis system in 2017.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Urinalysis Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153479294
Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.
On the basis of test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.
Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the urinalysis market in 2019.
By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294
Key Players
SeimensHealthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), ArkrayInc (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 ElektronikaKft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).
Siemens Healthineers is the leader in the biochemical urinalysis market. The company offers a robust product portfolio and has a strong geographic presence, which has helped it to maintain its position in the market. Siemens offers automatic and semi-automatic biochemical analyzers, as well as point of care devices and consumables, such as dipsticks. Some of the products offered by the company are CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers, CLINITEK Atlas Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers (Carousel), CLINITEK AUWi Systems, and CLINITEK Advantus Urine Chemistry Analyzers. Siemens primarily focuses on developing new and innovative products to expand its product portfolio and address the unmet needs of healthcare providers. It launched the Atellica 1500 automated urinalysis system in 2017.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.