Rat Model Market - Industry Growth, Dynamics, Segmentation and Forecast
[253 Pages Report] The overall rat model market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).
The development of advanced rat genome manipulation techniques (such as creation of transgenic rats and knockout rats), drives the global rat model market.
Preclinical animal models, such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug efficacy and toxicity in humans, are needed. Rats are commonly used due to their genetic similarity to humans as well as their unlimited supply and ease of manipulation. Knockout rats are produced by inactivating/silencing or "knocking out" an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity. This leads to changes in the rat’s phenotypic characteristics, such as appearance, behavior, and other observable biochemical characteristicsc.
Major Market Developments:
In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.
In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.
In October 2015, Horizon Discovery Group plc expanded its UK based headquarters. The new facility is likely to accommodate 200 employees across manufacturing, services, research, and general and administrative functions.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.
On the basis of technology, the rat model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer technology, and others (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, Virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, Liposome-Mediated DNA Transfers, Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the rat model market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ease of use and ability to multiply.
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
