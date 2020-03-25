Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Oilseed Processing Market
The oilseed processing market is projected to reach a value of USD 344.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2016 to 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) The oilseed processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 344.37 Billion by 2022. The market has become more diversified in recent years due to the increase in number of health conscious consumers that prefer to consume food products with less trans-fat content and is also expected to fuel the market growth of the market.
On the basis of oilseed type, the global market was led by soybean and was followed by rapeseed and sunflower in 2015. Soybean is the leading segment owing to the high demand for animal feed, especially from Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, where the livestock population is increasing steadily. The soybean type segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the growth in demand for biodiesel derived from soybean feedstock, which in turn results in high growth of the market for processed oilseed products.
The oilseed processing market, on the basis of process, is segmented into chemical and mechanical. The chemical process segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. This process ensures maximum extraction of oil content from the seed with minimal residue in meals.
The global market, on the basis of application, is segmented into food, feed, and industrial. The food segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. Oilseed processed products such as edible oil are used to a large extent in various food products across the globe. Some of the common products derived from oilseeds are protein concentrates, flour, and lecithin.
The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for oilseed processing in 2015. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for various oilseed processed products such as soybean meal in countries such as India and China. Rapidly growing economies in various Asian countries, such as India and China and growth in demand for biodiesel across the Asia-Pacific region are the major factors that are expected to drive the oilseed processing market during the forecast period.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), Richardson International Limited (Canada), Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Ag Processing Inc. (U.S.), ITOCHU Corporation (Japan), and EFKO GROUP (Austria).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
