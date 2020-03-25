Key Trends Shaping the Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market
The market for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin, in terms of value, is estimated at USD 34.47 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 51.87 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is estimated at USD 34.47 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 51.87 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018, in terms of value. The market is driven by the increase in demand from the beverage industry, intense research & development activities, and increase in demand for convenience foods. The demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the food & beverages segment, is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, as major food & beverage companies are expected to increase the application of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin due to their multiple benefits, including their role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents. However, growth in demand for gums as an alternative to glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin restrains market growth.
Growth in demand for gums as an alternative to glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin is a major restraint
Rise in preference for gums such as gum Arabic, guar gum, xanthan gum and locust bean gum over starch-derived products is emerging as a restraint for the market. It has been analyzed that food & beverages stabilized with sources of gums attain better stability than those with modified starches. Gums are posing a threat to starch derivatives such as glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in various food & beverage segments, where they are utilized to prevent sugar crystallization as well. The increase in preference for gums may restrain the usage of starch derivatives in the foods segment. Along with taste, texture, and stability, gums also provide functional benefits to food & beverage products.
The glucose segment is expected to dominate the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market through 2024.
In 2017, the glucose segment accounted for a larger share, by product, in the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market, in terms of value. Glucose, in the form of syrup and solids, has a high water binding capacity, is fermentable, and prevents sugar crystallization. It is used as a texturant, volume enhancing agent, and flavorant, and also helps in the prevention of crystallization of sugar molecules in beverages. The growth of the food & beverage industry, especially in the confectionery products sector, increases the demand for glucose. Further, increasing demand for aerated and non-aerated beverages drives the demand for glucose syrup, as it is widely used as a sweetener in these beverages.
The food & beverages segment to dominate the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market through 2024.
The food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Glucose is widely used in the confectionery industry. As it is a doctoring agent, it prevents crystallization, imparting uniformity to the product. It is also used in bakery products, as it helps in adding bulk and optimum sweetness to baked foods, and is a preferred choice in the making of pie and cream fillings. Dextrose is used as a sweetener and nutritional supplement in the production of various products such as candy & gums, creams, bakery products, jarred & canned foods, frozen dairy products, and cured meats. Improved standards of living and the rise in disposable incomes of consumers, which have led to the demand for convenience foods & beverages, drive the usages of these ingredients in the food & beverages segment.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin over the next six years, owing to an increase in overall economic growth, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demand from end consumers for better quality food products, leading to enhanced scope for future growth. The main countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the market in this region include China, India, and New Zealand. The rapidly growing convenience food and personal care industries in the Asia Pacific region have led to an increase in the consumption of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin products.
In this region, countries such as China and India are estimated to account for a major share of the market. Thailand is projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the Asia Pacific region.
This report studies the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies such as ADM (US), Ingredion (US), AGRANA (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK), Cargill (US), ROQUETTE (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Avebe Group (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Global Sweeteners Holdings (Hong Kong), Gulshan Polyols (India), and Fooding Group Limited (China).
