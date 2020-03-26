Worldwide Veterinary Ultrasound Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2025
The report "Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), Technology, Product (Portable, Cart-based), Animal (Small Companion, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"
The report "Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (2D, 3D/4D, Doppler), Technology, Product (Portable, Cart-based), Animal (Small Companion, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Cardiology), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market size is projected to reach USD 448 million by 2025 from USD 338 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The 2D ultrasound segment dominates the animal/veterinary ultrasound industry, by type of ultrasound scanners
Based on the type of scanners, the 2D segment accounted for the largest share of the animal/veterinary ultrasound market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of this type in disease diagnosis as well as in pregnancy detection.
By animal, the small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019
Based on animal, the animal/veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of companion animals and growing willingness of companion animal owners to spend more on animal health.
Key Players
GE Healthcare (US), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.( Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US), IMV imaging (Scotland), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI), Clarius Mobile Health (US) and SonoScape Medical Corporation (China).
GE Healthcare (US) dominated the global animal/veterinary ultrasound market in 2019. The company has a diversified ultrasound product portfolio. GE Healthcare’s position in the market is attributed to its active R&D activities and wide distribution footprint across the world. The company’s total R&D expenditure in 2018 was USD 4.9 billion. The company offers a wide variety of ultrasound scanners as compared to other players operating in the market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
