Cloud Orchestration Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Cloud Orchestration Market is segmented By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Industry Verticals (Education, HealthCare and Research, Media Entertainment, BFSI, Automotive, Hospitality, Digital Manufacturing, Transportation, Gaming), By Ser
• Cloud Orchestration is the use of a programming technology to describe the arrangement and the coordination of the automated tasks for a consolidated process or workflow. The market for global cloud orchestration is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 % to reach XX billion by 2026.
Industry Dynamics
• The significant growth drivers for the market include the increasing demand for optimal resource utilization, increasing need for self-service provisioning, flexibility, agility, and cost-efficiency.
• The increased adoption of the cloud infrastructure deployments is boosting the cloud orchestration market due to the increased complexity of the cloud computing. The increased security and performance management is also expected to drive the cloud orchestration market.
• IT infrastructure would be a significant market restraint in developing countries as a reliable and redundant connection between the cloud is essential.
• Also, as most orchestration tools are still evolving, bugs and inconsistencies occur, requiring significant debugging skills of the environment, requiring a substantial need for high-skilled professionals owing to higher IT investments. With the increasing popularity of Hyperconvergence in hybrid clouds, cloud orchestration might affect the market share.
Market Segmentation
• The Cloud Orchestration market is segmented by deployment, industry verticals, service type and the organization size.
• Based on whether the orchestrator is deployed for private enterprises, public cloud or a mix of private and third-party public clouds, it is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid.
• The cloud type deployment segment is expected to grow in the faster rate than the others, as most organizations tend to migrate to the public cloud due to the potential reduction in the operating costs and increased effectiveness of the process.
• Based on industry verticals it is segmented into Automotive, Banking Finance & Insurance (BFSI), Digital Manufacturing, Education, HealthCare and Research, Media Entertainment, Transportation, and others.
• Based on the services provided, it is segmented into provisioning tools, monitoring, logging, security, the type of web service, cost and capacity management and multi-cloud management and others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into regions – North America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, South America and RoW. North America is the largest market for cloud orchestration owing to the large share of cloud deployments.
