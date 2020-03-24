Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Cloud Infrastructure Market is segmented By Mode of Deployment (Public cloud infrastructure provider, Private cloud infrastructure provider, Hybrid cloud infrastructure provider), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Banking and financial service
The global Cloud Infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of just under 30 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Cloud infrastructure refers to the hardware and software components such as servers, storage, network and virtualization software that are needed to support the computing requirements of a cloud computing model. Cloud computing is a technological innovation for storing data and performing computation. It is an on-demand Network Access to shared computing resources. The companies working in this domain offer three kinds of services-Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS).
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offers all computing resources but in a virtual environment so that it can be used by multiple users. These services include data storage, virtualization, servers and networking. The vendors are expected to manage these services and the user is expected to manage data and applications.
System Administrators form the largest customer base of IaaS. Organizations make use of Cloud infrastructure to take help of cloud computing to perform their day to day work to continue their operations i.e. they use Cloud infrastructure provided by the service provider to develop their own programs and software. Infrastructure services are typically accessed using a pay-per-use model.
Market Dynamics
The main driving forces for the rapid growth of this industry are increasing expense as well as increasing necessity of ICT and Big Data analytics in today’s world. Also, the kind of flexibility cloud infrastructure offers in terms of data accessibility and on-demand business scalability is driving the use of cloud infrastructure as a popular choice amongst the organizations.
However, the complexity of these infrastructure systems such as, issues in data security and limited control of cloud resources are the major restraining factors to the growth of global cloud infrastructure market.
Market Segment Analysis
Based on the mode of deployment, the global market for Cloud Infrastructure is broadly segmented into Public cloud infrastructure, Private cloud infrastructure and Hybrid cloud infrastructure.
In forecast period, hybrid cloud infrastructure segment is expected to have the largest share and is expected to reach XX% of total cloud infrastructure market. The growth in the segment is mainly due to its architecture that gives companies the flexibility to use private clouds for some software tools and public clouds for the others depending on their needs. Leading cloud vendors are focusing on improving their presence in hybrid cloud space; for instance, in October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat in order to gain their extensive cloud portfolio.
In Public cloud infrastructure segment, the market is dominated by AWS and Rackspace. The demand for public infrastructure is high especially in Customer Relationship Management, emails, Human resource management and Accounting. Whereas the demand for private cloud infrastructure is primarily seen from big data analytics firms. AWS’s Amazon EMR, Microsoft Azure's HDInsights, Google’s BigQuery are a few prominent players in private cloud infrastructure globally.
Based on the industry type, the global market for Cloud Infrastructure is broadly segmented into- IT & Telecom, healthcare, Banking and financial services, government, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others.
The sector with the highest market shares as well as CAGR is the Banking and financial sector, as data storage and maintenance are one of the major factors of expense in this industry and companies are increasingly adopting cloud infrastructure in order to reduce their data management expenses. For instance, Westpac stated that it is speeding up the process of moving its entire core banking applications into the cloud. Australian banking major has developed a new private cloud environment based on IBM Cloud technology, and the company has estimated its Data Management costs to reduce by three times.
Geographical Analysis
The global Cloud Infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW.
The current major market share has been captured by North America, due to faster adaptability of this new technology by private organizations. This fast migration from traditional structure of data storage and computation to use cloud infrastructure can be attributed to two major factors-:
a) Currently maximum service providers are American based companies due to which the service quality both in terms of technology and cost effectiveness is the best in North America.
b) Due to highly capitalistic and competitive market structure, organizations quickly started adopting this technology due to huge cost cutting in their deliverables.
APAC is forecasted to have the highest CAGR in the coming decade; this can be attributed to the increasing number of technically skilled labor and digitization policies being adopted by large state owned enterprises Since the maximum demand has been observed from these large state owned enterprises, the segment public cloud infrastructure is forecasted to have the highest growth rate in this region.
Competitive Analysis
The demand for cloud infrastructure market is increasing at an exponential growth rate due to a greater number of organizations are migrating to cloud computing services with its cost effectiveness and flexibility that it offers. Though there are a few major players dominating the market but none of them hold an absolute market power be it in terms of technology, standards or features, the market is nascent and offers low entry barriers in terms of competition, however huge capital investments is one of the key reason which has kept new companies away from entering the industry.
The current major players who have captured the major market share are-
• AWS (Amazon Web Services)
• Hewlett-Packard
• Cisco Systems
• Google cloud
• Microsoft Azure
• Intel Corporation
• Foxconn Technology Group
• Quanta Computer Inc.
• Dell Inc.
• Rackspace
Amongst these, Amazon Web Services has the highest market share followed by, Google cloud and Microsoft Azure next in line. The competitive strategy that is being used by AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to maintain their market position is by the deployment of "multi-cloud" infrastructure.
Key Takeaways
• Cloud Infrastructure Market is in nascent stage and offers low entry barriers in terms of competition.
• Involvement of huge capital investments is one of the key factors that hampering the growth and entry of new players in the market.
• The major market players such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft are employing ‘multi-cloud structure’ to maintain their market position.
• The current market share has been majorly captured by North America, and APAC is forecasted to have the highest CAGR for the coming decade.
• In the forecasted period, hybrid cloud infrastructures are expected to have the largest share, all leading cloud vendors are focusing on improving their presence in hybrid cloud space; for instance, in October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat in order to gain their extensive cloud portfolio.
