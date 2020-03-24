Clinical Trial Management System Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented By Application (Data Management Solutions, Document Management Solutions, Site Management Solutions, Patient Management Solutions), By Type (Site-based, Enterprise-based), By Mode of Delivery (We
• The Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Increase in a number of clinical trials, rising R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and clinical research industries, and growing adoption of management solutions in clinical trials is majorly driving the demand for clinical trial Management System.
• The system maintains and manages the planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones involved in the clinical trials.
Market Segmentation
• The global Clinical Trial Management System market is segmented by Type, Application, Delivery Mode, End users, and Component.
• By Type, the market is segmented as Site based Clinical Trial Management System and Licensed Enterprise based Clinical Trial Management System.
• The enterprise-based system takes the lions to share taking approximately 70% market share. Specialized services and special in-house clinical trials management capabilities of this system are favoring the overall growth of this segment.
• By Application, the market is classified into Patient Management Solutions, Site Management Solutions, Data Management Solutions, and Document Management Solutions.
• By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment.
• Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, the advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.
• The market is further segmented based on the Mode of Delivery such as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft, etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US. Growing prevalence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, Government Regulations mandating the certification of drugs, etc., are driving the growth of the market in this region.
• The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and the US are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.
Scope of the report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Oracle, Merge Healthcare, Sparta Systems, BioClinica, Forte Research Systems, Medidata, Bio-Optronics, Parexel, DSG, and Omnicomm.
