Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019 – 2026)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market is segmented By Product (CPE 135A, CPE 135B, Others), By Application (Impact Modifier, Wire and Cable Jacketing, Hose & Tubing, IR ABS, Adhesives, Magnetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Euro
• The Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2026) . Chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) is a rubbery and soft polymer, obtained by the chlorination of high-density polyethylene (HDPE).
• CPE is known for its outstanding chemical, physical, and mechanical properties. It shows high tear strength and flexibility. In addition to these, CPE is resistant to abrasions, heat, weather, oil, and chemicals.
Market Dynamics
• The demand for chlorinated polyethylene market is driven due to the replacement of wood and steel with plastics in the manufacturing of doors and windows. With the development of PVC plastic profiles for doors and windows, the demand for chlorinated polyethylene has overgrown.
• The global total chlorinated polyethylene capacity and output are about 530,000 tonnes per annum and 265,000 tonnes per annum in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
• However, the demand growth is likely to be affected to some extent due to the possible replacement of better impact modifiers such as ACR and MBS resins.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By application, the global chlorinated polyethylene market is segmented into impact modifier, wire & cable jacketing, hose & tubing, ignition resistant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (IR ABS), adhesives, magnetic, and others. Of these, impact modifier holds the largest market share in the global chlorinated polyethylene market.
• CPE is the most widely used impact modifier in the PVC profiles industry. About 80% of CPE is used for PVC modification and about 20% for the production of wires, cables, and ABS modification.
• Wire & cable jacketing application segment is expected to exhibit sustained growth owing to the growing demand for highly durable fire-retardant jacketing products to reduce the risk of fire in commercial and household establishments.
• Also, growing substitution of ChlorSulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) with the product in the application due to the low cost of the product coupled with increasing environmental concerns about the former is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the global chlorinated polyethylene market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific is currently leading the chlorinated polyethylene market regarding consumption.
• In 2017, China was the dominant CPE consumer, accounting for nearly 82% of global demand, followed by other Asia (excluding Japan), the US, and Europe. With a slowdown in the Chinese economy, consumption is anticipated to grow at a minimal growth rate of 3% per year.
Competitive Trends
• Global chlorinated polyethylene market is highly concentrated with few players dominating the market. Critical players in Chlorinated polyethylene market include the Dow Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K, Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd, Aurora Plastics LLC, Linda Corporation, Sanyo Corporation of America., Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., Fortune JC, and Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
