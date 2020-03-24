Chitosan Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019–2026)
Global Chitosan Market is segmented By Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Agriculture, Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacif
• The Global Chitosan market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 20 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Chitosan is obtained by deacetylation of chitin.
• Chitin is the second most abundant biopolymer in the world. It is a polysaccharide found in the exoskeleton or the shells of crustaceans such as crabs, shrimps, lobsters, and clams.
Industry Dynamics
• The major driver of the global chitosan market is increasing its applications in various end users. Chitosan is a non-toxic, anti-microbial, biodegradable polymer. Chitosan is used in various Commercial applications. In the Industrial sector, it is mainly used as part of part of the filtration process. Bio-compatibility & bio-degradability of chitosan has paved the way for many biomedical applications.
• Due to its hemostatic & anti-microbial properties, it is instrumental in the wound dressing. The latest research in chitosan nanomaterials, use of chitosan for gene delivery, drug delivery, plant protection applications, the chitosan-based coating is going to increase the demand for chitosan in technologically advanced applications. Chitosan is often claimed to be helpful with weight loss although the effect is not significant.
• Availability of high-grade chitosan remains limited. Lack of high-grade chitosan can reduce new market opportunities for chitosan.
Market Segmentation
• Chitosan market is segmented by grade, by application, and by region.
• By grade, Chitosan market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, and Industrial Grade.
• By application, the market is segmented into Agriculture, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Cosmetics, Others (Food & Beverages). In agriculture, chitosan is used as a biopesticide.
• The biopesticide boosts the ability of plants to defend themselves against fungal infection. Chitosan is also used as a plant growth regulator. It is also used in water treatment as part of the filtration process. It is also used in textile, paper manufacturing, leather industry, and wastewater treatment plants.
Geographical Share
• By region, chitosan market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the largest market due to China, Japan & Vietnam. Chitosan is produced as a by-product of Sea-food processing industry which is huge in China, Japan. North America is expected to be the second largest consumer of Chitosan.
Companies
• Some of the critical players in the chitosan market are Sigma-Aldrich, Heppe Medical Chitosan, Kimica, Qingdao BZ-Oligo Co., Ltd, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, JBiChem International, Dungeness Environmental Solutions, Inc., Shandong Laizhou Highly Bio-products Co.ltd, Primex, and Meron biopolymers.
Chitosan Market Report Scope
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
By Grade
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Food Grade
• Industrial Grade
By Application
• Agriculture
• Water Treatment
• Pharmaceutical & Medical
• Cosmetics
• Others (Food & Beverages)
