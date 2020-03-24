Chia Seed Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Chia Seed Market is segmented by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2026
• The Global Chia Seed Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Chia, also known as Salvia hispanica, is a flower plant species majorly cultivated for its seeds.
• This seed has various applications like oil and food. The global chia seed market was valued at US0.27 billion during 2016.
What are the opportunities that drive the growth of the Chia Seeds market?
• Wide use in multiple industries like cosmetic and pharmaceuticals
• Ability to aid and support in the functioning of Heart and Cardiovascular Systems
• Usage as a superfood etc.
What are the characteristics of American market for Chia seeds?
America is leading the global chia seeds market share with around 78% of the global production followed by Australia and Europe.
The factors impacting chia seeds market in the American region are:
• Growing demand for vegan foods,
• Changing lifestyles of people
• Increasing health consciousness
• Shift from junk food to healthy snacks
How is the European market for Chia Seeds performing?
Europe is one of the major importers of chia seeds with imports of around 16,182 tonnes, valued at USD 31 million in 2016, representing a growth of 27% since 2012.
• Germany is the major importer of chia seeds in this region, followed by Netherlands and Spain.
• Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico are some of the major suppliers of chia seeds to Europe.
The factors impacting chia seeds market in this region are:
• Growing demand for alternatives of proteins (especially for vegetarians),
• Increasing aversion to genetically modified seeds
However, restrictions from European Union Novel Food regulation to use chia seeds in industrial applications is likely to slow down the demand in this region.
Chia Seeds Market Report Scope
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Market Share Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.
• It segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW and discusses them in detail.
