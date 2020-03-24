Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market is segmented By Bearing Design (Metal on Metal, Metal on Biopolymer), By Materials Used (Cobalt-Chromium, Titanium, Stainless Steel), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Clinics), and By Region (
Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Overview
The global cervical total disc replacement device market was worth $XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Cervical disc replacement devices are used for the treatment of symptomatic cervical degenerative disc disorder. These discs are placed between the affected vertebral columns to provide support and to enable movement between the columns.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
Global Cervical Total disc replacement device Market Dynamics
The market of the cervical disc replacement devices is primarily driven by the lower cost of treatment relative to the prevalent methods of treatment, increasing coverage of procedure by insurance providers, improvements in technology and an overall increase in the elderly and the obese population. Multiple studies have established that performing cervical disc replacement resulted in a lower cost to the patient relative to prevalent methods along with lower recovery time and readmission rate. Increasing insurance reimbursement may lead to increasing adoption of the product, particularly in the U.S. market.
Improvements in the technology used are leading to higher flexibility and improvement in overall patient satisfaction. Moreover, as the disorder is diagnosed around 50 years of age, a rapid increase in the population crossing the threshold in key markets such as China and Japan along with rising obesity trends in other markets could lead to a sharp increase in the number of cases diagnosed and surgeries performed.
The market is currently restrained due to slow regulatory approvals and stringent requirements. The market of these devices is hampered due to lack of long term patient data leading to delay in approvals from regulating agencies. Along with this, certain markets have stringent requirement for surgeons performing the procedure; for example, Zimmer Biotech had to train surgeons to use its Mobi-C disc before launching the device commercially in Japan.
Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Segmentation
Based on product, the global market for cervical total disc replacement device is broadly segmented as by Bearing Design, by Materials Used and by End Users.
By bearing design, the cervical disc replacement market is bifurcated into the metal on metal and metal on biopolymer segments which are further segmented on the basis of articulation as constrained, semi-constrained and unconstrained. Metal on biopolymer designs comprise majority of the FDA approved disc and they dominate the market due to higher shock absorption and increased degree of freedom imparted as per clinical studies. However, these designs face problems due to a higher volume of debris generated. Further research in the bearing design is going into designing viscoelastic polymers to enable natural movement; For example, the new M6-C disc consists of a core made up of viscoelastic polymers supported by two titanium outer plates.
By materials used, the cervical disc replacement market is segmented into stainless steel, cobalt-chromium and titanium devices. Cobalt-Chromium discs hold the majority of the market share due to their excellent wear resistance, lower debris generation and reduced MRI susceptibility.
By end user, the cervical disc replacement market is bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgical clinics. The market is presently dominated by hospitals due to stringent requirements but due to the minimally invasive procedure involved and lower cost, the market share of ASCs is expected to grow.
Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Geographical Share
The global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
North America has the largest share of the global cervical disc replacement devices market. This may be attributed to rapidly increasing insurance coverage, increasing reimbursement amounts due to changing policies and to the increasing number of FDA approved devices.
The European market has the next largest share of the global cervical disc replacement devices market. This may attribute to the excellent healthcare coverage in the major European economies, an ageing population and a regulatory environment which enabled the usage of these devices decades before the FDA approved their usage in the USA.
The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate going forward due to a growing elderly population in key markets and an increasing trend in healthcare spending by governments and individuals.
Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Competition
Key players are acquiring and merging with other players, increasing R&D spends, launching new products, expanding in new markets and tying up with insurance providers to increase coverage for their products. The market is being entered by a significant number of startups with products in various stages of FDA approval, such as Simplify Medical Inc with its Simplify® Disc product currently in clinical trials.
In February 2019, Spinal Kinetics Inc received FDA approval to launch their M6-C artificial disk replacement device which represents a new generation of these devices.
In January 2019, Globus Medical Inc.’s SECURE-C cervical artificial disc was covered by Anthem, one of the largest insurance providers with over 73 million people covered.
In November 2018, Simplify Medical Inc. completed the US IDE trial for evaluating their Simplify® Disc for two-level cervical disc replacement.
In October 2018, Zimmer Biomet launched their Mobi-C cervical disc in Japan.
In March 2018, Orthofix International N.V. acquired Spinal Kinetics a privately held developer and manufacturer of artificial cervical and lumbar discs for $105 million.
List of major market players in cervical disc replacement devices are Medtronic Plc, Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive Inc., Simplify Medical Inc, Ranier Technology Limited, Stryker Corporation, AxioMed LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Orthofix International.
Key Takeaways
• The global market for cervical disc replacement devices is increasing rapidly due to the product’s advantages such as lower treatment cost and recovery period, increased freedom of movement and over the existing methods of treatment
• Metal on polymer discs hold most of the market due to the lower wear and higher degree of freedom imparted. Cobalt-Chromium discs hold most of the market due to their excellent wear resistance, lower debris generation and MRI susceptibility.
• North America is the largest market due to its large patient pool along with increasing insurance coverage leading to more number of patients opting for the product.
• Product launches, increasing R&D spending and expansion into new markets are the way key players are improving their presence.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cervical-total-disc-replacement-device-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
