Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented By Test Type (Pap Smear Test, HPV DNA Test, Coloscopy), By Age Group (Below 21,21-29,30-65,65 and above), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) S
Cervix is the lower part of the uterus that connects to vagina. Strains of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is responsible for 90% of cervical cancers. 13 out of 100 strains of HPV are cancerous. In cervical cancer healthy cells mutate leading to uncontrolled growth of cells. The early symptoms of cervical cancer is vaginal bleeding after sexual intercourse with excruciating pain, irregular or intermenstrual vaginal bleeding, lower back, leg or pelvic pain, fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, vaginal discomfort or odorous discharge and a single swollen leg.
The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
The cervical cancer diagnostics market growth is driven by several factors such as increased prevalence of cervical cancer, proactive initiatives by various government and non-government organizations, awareness among people, technological advancements and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, cervical cancer was the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases representing 6.6% of all female cancers.
The rise in cervical cancer is due to increase in number of female smokers and rise in cases of unsafe sex.
The cases of cervical cancer are higher in developing countries due to lack of early and proper detection of cancer. Lack of immunity is also one of the factors responsible for higher risk of developing cervical cancer.
Various organizations are working towards creating awareness among general population and elimination of cervical cancer. UN has launched a Joint Global Programmed on Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control in 2013 to achieve global elimination of cervical cancer by providing technical assistance and resources for the early diagnosis and treatment. Several countries have joined UN in this mission. Many government organizations such as Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) that provides cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured women across the United States. Similarly, Medicaid also has a Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program that provides cervical cancer screening and diagnostics to women who are below 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
There are various technological advancements in the diagnostics of cervical cancer. Many companies are coming up with new, easier, and faster ways to improve outcomes. For instance, Eve Medical Inc., a company based in Canada has launches a self-collecting vaginal swab and optional mailer box known as HerSwab that enables to collect own samples from vagina/cervix, place it in a transport bag and mail it for molecular testing. HerSwab is approved by Health Canada and for use in European Union. Similarly, an Israeli startup Biop Medical has created an FDA approved system that is in sterile disposable cover and can be safely inserted in patient’s cervix where an algorithm directs a high-definition, digital colposcope to the center of the cervix, which emits light and receive its reflection. The light reflected by the cervical tissue indicates the location of any cancerous or pre-cancerous lesions.
Primary healthcare facilities where preventive healthcare such as cervical screening and diagnostic tools should be present are limited, under-resourced and over-burdened in most developing countries. Most of the low-resource countries have very limited cancer diagnostic services available in palliative care. One of the major reasons for this lack of primary healthcare is illiteracy and over population.
Market Segment Analysis
By test type, the global cervical cancer diagnostics market is segmented into pap smear test, HPV DNA test and colposcopy. Among these pap smear test is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to its ability to detect cervical cancer at an early stage. Pap smear test gives a better chance of cure due to early diagnosis. A Pap smear can also detect changes in your cervical cells that suggest cancer may develop in the future. The Pap smear is usually done in conjunction with a pelvic exam. In women older than age 30, the Pap test may be combined with a test for human papillomavirus (HPV) — a common sexually transmitted infection that can cause cervical cancer.
As per data given by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the number of women who took pap smear test in 2017 in U.S. varies for different age groups. Before the age of 21, 60% of women were screened, between 75-79, 53% and 38% of above 80 years. The cervical cancer death rate has dropped significantly with the increased use of pap smear test.
Based on age group, the market is segmented into below 21, 21-29, 30-65 and 65 and older. The target age group of cervical cancer is 30-65 years and screening should be performed at least once every year for women in this age group. This age group is usually expected to get at least one test or a combination of tests such as pap smear and HPV more frequently. The risk of getting cervical cancer increases with increase in age.
Geographical Share
North America is dominating the cervical cancer diagnostics market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to rise in cases of cervical cancer, increase in female population, rising awareness among population regarding cervical cancer and favourable reimbursement policies. As per data collected by U.S. Health and Human Services the incidence rate for cervical cancer was 8.1 cases per 100,000 women per year in the US. FDA has approved HPV DNA testing in conjunction with pap smear test for routine cervical screening of women 30 years of age and older. There is additional development of screening tests in U.S. for examining additional markers of HPV infection. U.S. government provides insurance and reimbursement for cervical screening through Medicaid and supporting efforts to make cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment more affordable to help reduce cervical cancer incidence and mortality.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of forecast due to high population base, development in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in government initiatives. According to American Association of Cancer Research Asia-Pacific region contributes to more than 50% of cervical cancer cases worldwide. Government initiatives such as in Australia where the commencement of a well-organized Pap program in 1991 and 2005 reduced the incidence of cervical cancer in women of all ages decreased from 12.7 to 6.9 of 100,000.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guided Therapeutics, Olympus, Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, QIAGEN, OncoHealth Corp., Arbor Vita, Zilico Ltd.
In the cervical cancer diagnostics market, Abbott Laboratories and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. holds the leadership position. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostics market globally.
In November 2018, Qiagen launched QIAscreen HPV PCR Test, a CE-IVD marked molecular diagnostic test for the detection of 15 recognized high-risk genotypes of human papillomavirus.
In April 2017, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave 510(k) clearance for the CINtec® Histology test. This test is the only clinically validated p16 biomarker test that, when used in conjunction with hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) staining, helps pathologists determine which women should receive treatment for cervical pre-cancer.
