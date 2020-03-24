Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019– 2026
Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented By Product Type (C/C Ceramic Matrix Composites, C/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites, Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites, SIC/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites, Others), By Application (Gas Turbine, Burner an
Ceramic matrix composites are subgroup of composite material and ceramic. These composites consist of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix, thus forming a ceramic fiber reinforced composite material. These materials possess unique combination of both physical and mechanical properties which includes high refractoriness and toughness. These composites are produced by hot pressing method or sintering method. The key benefits of ceramic matrix composites over other materials includes high thermal resistance, hardness, corrosion resistance, light weight and non-magnetic in nature. Over years, ceramic matrix companies have gained significant importance in industrial applications due to its high thermal and physical properties over single phase ceramic materials.
The Ceramic composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Market Dynamics:
Growing industrial demand for high temperature resistant, low-weight and density equipment is the primary factor driving the global ceramic matrix composites market. The ceramic matrix composites are majorly used in the production of aero-entry systems, propulsion subsystems, high temperature radiators, insulations and coatings. Extensive usage of CMC as an individual material component in the production of brake discs, clutches, braking systems is another factor driving the global ceramic matrix composites market. Increasing adoption of lightweight composites by the electrical vehicle manufacturers is expected to further boost market for ceramic matrix composites market during forecast period. Additionally, growing production of aircrafts and growing addition of CMC’s in the production various subsidiary parts are contributing to the global ceramic matrix composites market. According to General Aviation Manufacturers Association, total airline shipments globally increased from 2,324 units in 2017 to 2,442 units in 2018 is expected to boost the market for CMC’s globally.
However, growing environmental regulations and high production cost associated with CMC’s are the primary factors hindering the growth of global ceramic matrix composites market.
Market Segmentation
Global ceramic matrix composites market is segmented on product type into C/C Ceramic Matrix Composites, C/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites, Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites, SIC/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others.
Oxide-oxide ceramic matrix composites is dominating the global ceramic matrix composites market owing to growing attention by the industrial players to replace major refractory materials with these composites in production of high temperature components in aerospace and advanced energy sectors. Oxide-oxide ceramic matrix composites now have significant application momentum in oxidation sensitive component applications Lack of availability of effective material alternatives for titanium and presence of suitable physical and chemical properties with titanium are the primary factors driving the oxide-oxide ceramic matrix composites.
The use of CMC is on the surge, and among the fastest growing trends in the aerospace industry. These materials have broad advantages at high-pressure zones, including a reliable performance at extreme temperatures up to 1300 degrees C, significant weight savings compared with the nickel alloys, and no need for cooling air requirements. CMC offers up to 260 degrees C higher than nickel alloy at one-third the weight. Thus, most of the aircraft manufacturers are replacing the nickel alloys with CMCs in both low pressure and high-pressure engines. Moreover, increasing aircraft deliveries and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft will further propel the market for CMC in aircraft engines.
Geographical Analysis
By region, the global ceramic matrix composites market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.
North America is dominating the global ceramic matrix composites market owing to high presence of automobile and aerospace industry & growing consumption of CMC’s by the respective industries during production. Growing government interests towards utilization of CMC’s in production of high strength and light weight equipment for various military and defense applications are the additionally contributing to the growth of ceramic matrix composites market in North America. Growing usage of CMC’s in manufacturing protective/shielding equipment for electric vehicle and growing sales of e-vehicles across the United States is additionally driving the North America ceramic matrix composites market.
Competitive Analysis
The global ceramic matrix composites market is consolidated with a few international players. The significant market share is held by the top five companies. However, there are many local companies are also playing a vital role in the market.
The global ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing new investments by the global companies to boost its production, n capacity of ceramic matrix composites during forecast period. Acquisitions and mergers between regional and global companies are other strategies adopted by the prominent players in the global ceramic matrix composites market.
In July 2019, Kordsa acquired Axiom Materials through investment of USD 81 billion to improve its market share and presence in oxide-oxide ceramic matrix composites.
In March 2018, GE Aviation invested USD 105 Million in its composite production plant in Asheville, North Carolina to boost its production capacity of ceramic matrix composites in its facility.
Some of the key players in the global ceramic matrix composites market includes COI Ceramics Inc., SGL Group, 3M Company, Ube Industries, Ltd., and others
