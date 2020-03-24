Loyalty Management Market projected to be worth $10.9 billion by 2024
The report on the Global Loyalty Management Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supp
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) The report "Loyalty Management Market by Delivery Type (Standalone Program and Managed Platform), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End-User Vertical (BFSI, Aviation, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, and Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", The global loyalty management market size is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2019 to USD 10.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for the market include the increasing adoption of omnichannel and multi-channel programs, emergence of advanced technologies, and a growing need for competitive differentiation.
Among deployment modes, the cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Owing to the increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud segment for loyalty management is expected to grow significantly. Solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as various organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Moreover, cloud-as-a-service is enabling organizations to manage not only costs but also achieve better agility. As cloud-based solutions are budget-friendly and easy to deploy, it is highly preferred by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172873907
Among managed platform segment, the customer analytics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period
Owing to a high dependency on managed/outsourced services to manage customer loyalty, large enterprises continue to rely on vendors, such as Comarch, ICF Next, and Capillary. Analyzing customer behavior through their spending/shopping behavior has become a high requisite by retailers/business owners to understand customer needs and pitch them offers accordingly. Hence, customer analytics is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the loyalty management market by region during the forecast period
Organizations across APAC are opting for omnichannel marketing to achieve customer loyalty, owing to rapid advancements in mobile technology and applications in manor APAC countries, such as Japan, China, and India. Travel and hospitality, retail, and banking are the verticals are expected to be major drivers for the loyalty management market in APAC. China, Japan, and Australia have witnessed high adoption of the loyalty management solution and services that help resolve the complex queries from customers. APAC countries have significant potential to grow further, due to the fast adoption of technologies. To enhance their growth and further broaden the customer base, organizations have started implementing loyalty management solutions.
In the loyalty management market, key and emerging market players include IBM (US), Comarch (Poland), Aimia (Canada), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Bond Band Loyalty (Canada), Tibco (US), Salesforce (US), Maritz Holdings Inc. (US), Capillary (Singapore), ICF Next (US), Antavo (Singapore), Blue Ocean (Canada), Kobie Marketing (US), and Epsilon (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/loyalty-management-market-172873907.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/loyalty-management.asp
Among deployment modes, the cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Owing to the increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud segment for loyalty management is expected to grow significantly. Solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as various organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Moreover, cloud-as-a-service is enabling organizations to manage not only costs but also achieve better agility. As cloud-based solutions are budget-friendly and easy to deploy, it is highly preferred by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172873907
Among managed platform segment, the customer analytics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period
Owing to a high dependency on managed/outsourced services to manage customer loyalty, large enterprises continue to rely on vendors, such as Comarch, ICF Next, and Capillary. Analyzing customer behavior through their spending/shopping behavior has become a high requisite by retailers/business owners to understand customer needs and pitch them offers accordingly. Hence, customer analytics is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the loyalty management market by region during the forecast period
Organizations across APAC are opting for omnichannel marketing to achieve customer loyalty, owing to rapid advancements in mobile technology and applications in manor APAC countries, such as Japan, China, and India. Travel and hospitality, retail, and banking are the verticals are expected to be major drivers for the loyalty management market in APAC. China, Japan, and Australia have witnessed high adoption of the loyalty management solution and services that help resolve the complex queries from customers. APAC countries have significant potential to grow further, due to the fast adoption of technologies. To enhance their growth and further broaden the customer base, organizations have started implementing loyalty management solutions.
In the loyalty management market, key and emerging market players include IBM (US), Comarch (Poland), Aimia (Canada), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Bond Band Loyalty (Canada), Tibco (US), Salesforce (US), Maritz Holdings Inc. (US), Capillary (Singapore), ICF Next (US), Antavo (Singapore), Blue Ocean (Canada), Kobie Marketing (US), and Epsilon (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/loyalty-management-market-172873907.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/loyalty-management.asp
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.