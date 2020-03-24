Critical Infrastructure Protection Market extrapolated to reach $153 billion by 2022
In-depth study on Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by MarketsandMarkets™ provides broad analysis on the basis of growth, applications and key players which is useful for better decision making.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Security Technology (Network Security, Physical Security, Radars, CBRNE, Vehicle Identification Management, Secure Communication, Scada Security), Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market size to grow from USD 110 billion in 2017 to USD 153 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The CIP market includes various security technologies, which are essential for safeguarding critical assets, enterprises, and territories from physical attacks and cyberattacks. Increased instances of physical attacks, such as terrorist activities, thefts, intrusion drones, and cyberattacks, have driven the need for large-scale adoption of CIP security devices and services. Moreover, stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market”
80- Tables
41- Figures
169- Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=988
Among security technologies, the physical security segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The growing instances of physical attacks and natural disasters on industrial plants, oil fields, and ports have necessitated the deployment of physical security systems and solutions. These systems/solutions safeguard personnel, data, systems, and assets from intruders and, thereby, help protect the confidential information of organizations.
The transportation systems vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Among verticals, the transportation systems vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, due to increased instances of terror attacks, pirate activities on international waters and ports, and cyber threats due to malware, viruses, and persistent adaptive threats.
North America to contribute to the highest market share during the forecast period
North America is expected to have the highest market share and dominate the CIP market from 2017 to 2022. North America is always under threat from criminals and cyberattackers, which can disrupt the functioning of critical infrastructural assets. To counter such attacks, the government is taking strict actions/initiatives to protect its assets. Surveillance measures in public places and industrial sites have been tightened. Moreover, various airports, marine ports, and border control areas have started adopting biometrics for access control.
Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=988
The major vendors in the CIP market include General Dynamics (US), Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Republic of Ireland), Thales Group (France), and Teltronic (Spain).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" stratgies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip.asp
The CIP market includes various security technologies, which are essential for safeguarding critical assets, enterprises, and territories from physical attacks and cyberattacks. Increased instances of physical attacks, such as terrorist activities, thefts, intrusion drones, and cyberattacks, have driven the need for large-scale adoption of CIP security devices and services. Moreover, stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market”
80- Tables
41- Figures
169- Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=988
Among security technologies, the physical security segment is projected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The growing instances of physical attacks and natural disasters on industrial plants, oil fields, and ports have necessitated the deployment of physical security systems and solutions. These systems/solutions safeguard personnel, data, systems, and assets from intruders and, thereby, help protect the confidential information of organizations.
The transportation systems vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Among verticals, the transportation systems vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, due to increased instances of terror attacks, pirate activities on international waters and ports, and cyber threats due to malware, viruses, and persistent adaptive threats.
North America to contribute to the highest market share during the forecast period
North America is expected to have the highest market share and dominate the CIP market from 2017 to 2022. North America is always under threat from criminals and cyberattackers, which can disrupt the functioning of critical infrastructural assets. To counter such attacks, the government is taking strict actions/initiatives to protect its assets. Surveillance measures in public places and industrial sites have been tightened. Moreover, various airports, marine ports, and border control areas have started adopting biometrics for access control.
Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=988
The major vendors in the CIP market include General Dynamics (US), Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Republic of Ireland), Thales Group (France), and Teltronic (Spain).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" stratgies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.