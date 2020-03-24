Cell Culture Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Cell Culture Market is segmented By Product (Equipment and Consumables), By Application (Biopharmaceutical/Therapeutics, Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Neurobiology Research, Vaccine Production, Immunology, and
• A cell is the basic structural, functional and biological unit of all living things. Cell culture involves maintaining cells of multi-cellular organisms outside their original body under specific conditions.
• It is a major technique used in both molecular and cellular biology as it provides the best platform for studying normal physiology and biochemistry of cells. The cultured cells are used in the reconstruction of damaged tissue or replacement of non-functional cells or tissues.
• This process is significantly important in vaccine development, screening and diagnosis of given disease/condition.
• The global cell culture market was worth XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period.
Drivers and Restraints
• Increase in a number of cancer research projects using cell culture, extensive usage of gene therapies, recent developments in novel vaccine therapies, growing usage and diverse application of stems cells are driving the global cell culture market during the forecast period.
• The surge in demand for monoclonal antibodies and funding from government & non-government organizations for cell-based research are amplifying the growth of the market.
• In October 2018, California Institute Of Regenerative Medicine granted 5.1 million for UCLA Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research and the Stein Eye Institute for development of novel therapy for blinding retinal conditions.
• Major factors hindering the global cell culture market are the high cost involved in cell biology research and lack of availability of cell-based research in emerging countries.
Market Segmentation
• Global cell culture market is segmented by product type, application and end users. Product type includes body equipment and consumables, equipment includes bioreactors, vessels, plates, incubator, cell counter, and storage equipment.
• The consumables include reagents, media, sera, antibiotic, and others. The application includes biopharmaceuticals & therapeutics, stem cell research, and cancer research, drug development, neurobiology research, vaccine production, immunology, and others.
• Stem cell culture aids in stabilization of manufacturing of drugs and allows producing a wide variety of cell lines and its products.
• Stem cell research dominates the global cell culture market over the forecast period due to increase in approvals of clinical trials in stem cells research, growing demand for regenerative treatment option and R&D initiatives to develop therapeutic options for chronic diseases.
• According to Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Q2 results in 2018, approximately 997 clinical trials testing in cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue culture are in progress, and more than half of them are trying to treat cancer.
Geographical Share
• The global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America dominates the global cell culture market due to growing awareness about the benefits offered from the cell culture-based vaccines, growing preference for single used technologies, launch of advanced cell culture products and shift from labor intensive approach to vaccine development to culture-based systems by key players in research and development expected to remain high during the forecast period.
Competitive Trends
• New Product launches, acquisitions and strategic collaboration between key players and government organizations for new therapy center establishments are driving the global cell culture market.
• In February 2018, Merck made a strategic agreement with Incheon Free Economic Zone to build a cell culture therapy in South Korea.
• In January 2018, FujiFilm acquired Irvine Scientific sales company and IS Japan leading companies of cell culture media.
• In May 2017, Merck launched Industry first Off-the-shell cell culture media for the perfusion process to increase production yields and speed of clinic.
• In February 2017, ThermoFisher Scientific launched GibcoTM StemFlexTM(Pluripotent stem cell) medium to overcome the conventional challenges in stem cell research.
• Major market players in the Cell Culture Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GE Healthcare, Corning, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, ABM Industries, Irvine Scientific, Miltenyi Biotech and Others.
