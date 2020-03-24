Ovarian Cancer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Ovarian Cancer Market is segmented By Type (Epithelial ovarian cancer, Germ cell ovarian cancer, Stromal cell ovarian cancer, Small cell ovarian cancer), By Treatment type (Targeted therapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Others), By Diagnos
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Ovarian Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Ovarian cancer is the deadly gynecological cancer, and is the seventh most common cancer in women globally. Most of the women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed at the advanced stage, which is most challenging to treat. Chemotherapy and Surgery are usually used in the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising ovarian cancer incidence, a growing number of clinical trials for innovations, increasing health expenditure, use of combination therapies for the treatment of ovarian cancer, increasing geriatric population.
• The rising ovarian cancer incidence is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer in women globally and causes more deaths per year than any other gynecological cancer. In 2016, around 235,200 new cases and 140,000 deaths were reported worldwide. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimates that 22,350 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, and 13,980 will die. Thus, the growing ovarian cancer incidence is driving the market.
• The presence of healthy ovarian cancer product pipeline is expected to boost the market. For instance,
• The presence of increased funding for ovarian cancer research is expected to boost the market. For instance, In July 2019, the Medical Research Council (MRC), part of UK Research and Innovation, has granted funding to a study where patients with advanced cancer will test a new therapy called bermekibab, aimed at reducing their symptoms and improving their quality of life. Also, in May 2019, researchers at Michigan State University (MSU) were granted $50,000 to investigate why only a part of ovarian cancer patients responded to treatment with PARP inhibitors. Further, in August 2019, the Gray Foundation awarded a $3.75 million grant to a researcher team at UT Health San Antonio, working in collaboration with groups at University of Pennsylvania and the Dana-Farber cancer institute in Boston. The study showed, how BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, along with other genetic anomalies, increase the risk of ovarian, breast, and other cancers. Thus, the presence of funding for ovarian cancer research is driving the market.
• However, the high cost of cancer treatment, lack of accurate diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and lack of awareness in emerging and low-income economies are expected to restrain the market.
• The high cost of cancer treatment is likely to hamper the market. For instance, according to a study published online on November 7, 2017, in Obstetrics & Gynecology, women with ovarian cancer who had both surgery and adjuvant chemotherapy, the average medical expenditures are about $100,000 in the first year after surgery.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into epithelial ovarian cancer, germ cell ovarian cancer, stromal cell ovarian cancer, and small cell ovarian cancer.
• The epithelial ovarian cancer segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of epithelial ovarian cancer and the presence of ongoing research trials to treat it. For instance, according to a study, in females in the UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer. Also, in 2016, 4227, deaths were reported as a result of EOC. If diagnosed at stage 1 of EOC, there is a 90 % chance of five-year survival compared to 22 % if diagnosed at a stage 3 0r 4. Further, according to the study published in British Journal of Cancer, in August 2019, researchers from Queen's University Belfast, in partnership with the University of New South Wales Australia, University of Milan, University of Manchester and University College London, have developed a test that may be able to detect the ovarian cancer up to two years earlier than current approaches. They have discovered that the presence of 4 proteins together, known as a biomarker panel, indicates the likelihood of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC), a type of ovarian cancer. Thus, the high prevalence of EOC and the ongoing research activities are driving the market.
• Based on the treatment type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into targeted therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others.
• Targeted therapy is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of approved targeted therapy drugs. For instance,
• Immunotherapy is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of ongoing research activities by various universities. For instance, according to scientists at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center who performed the research in July 2019, demonstrated that, by delivering two FDA approved immunotherapy drugs named 5-azacytidine (AZA) and 2-difluoro-methyl ornithine (DFMO), together significantly extended the lives of mice injected with human ovarian cancer cells, an early proof-of-concept experiment that may advance the treatment for ovarian cancer in humans. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities is driving the ovarian
• Based on diagnosis type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into blood tests, imaging tests, laparoscopy, colonoscopy, and others.
• Blood tests segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of ongoing research and development activities. For instance, in February 2019, researchers from the University of Kansas (KU) in Lawrence and the KU Cancer Center and KU Medical Center in Kansas City have developed an ultrasensitive cancer-detecting device, called a "3-D-nanopatterned microfluidic chip,”. This could successfully detect cancer markers in the tiniest drop of blood or in a component of the blood called plasma. Also, in November 2018, researchers from the University of Adelaide identified a bacterial toxin, the subtilase cytotoxin produced by an Escherichia coli bacterium. The toxin can recognize N-glycolylneuraminic acid-containing glycans, abnormal chains of simple sugars that appear on the surface of cancer cells. These are then released into the bloodstream. As per the results, the new blood test detected significant levels of the cancer marker in 90 % of samples from people with stage 1 ovarian cancer and 100 %of samples from the people with ovarian cancer of later stage. This blood test did not detect the cancer glycan in any blood samples from normal participants who served as a control population. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities for the development of new blood tests is driving the market.
• Based on drug class, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into PARP Inhibitors, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, and PD-L1 Inhibitors.
• PARP Inhibitors segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of approved PARP inhibitors and ongoing research activities. For instance, according to the report, published in Lancet Oncology, by the University of Oklahoma, in July 2019, a new research study showed tremendous promise for a drug called niraparib to extend the life when all options have been exhausted. The study revealed a good news for the patients with ovarian cancer who do not have a mutation of their BRCA gene, as well as those who have received multiple chemotherapy treatments. Thus, the presence of approved PARP inhibitors and the ongoing research activities are driving the market.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global ovarian cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer, and presence of ongoing research activities.
• Increasing incidence of ovarian cancer is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, there were over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer in the US in 2018. Also, more than 14,000 of these resulted in death. Thus, the growing incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the market.
• The presence of increased funding to carry out the research activities is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, a research team of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA received a $1.8 million, 5-year grant from the National Institute of Health to develop new therapeutic strategies for ovarian cancer based on the tumor suppressor p53.
• The presence of ongoing research activities is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, the ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate GEN-1, developed by Celsion Corporation, is being tested in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the newly diagnosed patients with advanced disease. The OVATION 2 trial (NCT03393884) is enrolling at 34 sites across the US. It will test the safety and efficacy of GEN-1 in up to 130 patients with the newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic ovarian (stage 3/4), fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. Also, Precigen in collaboration with the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has begun dosing the participants in a Phase 1 trial testing of its experimental therapy PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T (NCT03907527), in patients with advanced, platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities is driving the market.
• However, over the forecast period (2019-2026), the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global ovarian cancer market. The rising incidence and the presence of increased funding for ovarian cancer research are driving the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, a $566,000 grant, was awarded through the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. This will support the research in Australia which aimed to establish the use of contraceptive pills as an effective strategy for prevention of ovarian cancer. The 3-year grant would enable the researchers to continue exploring how changes in female reproductive hormones impact the risk of ovarian cancer.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global ovarian cancer market are Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Celgene, Amgen, Pfizer, and Merck.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the ovarian cancer market globally. For instance,
• On September 4, 2019, IMV, and Wistar Institute partnered to develop T-cell immunotherapy against cancers with BRAF mutations. Under the partnership, IMV would use its proprietary DPX drug delivery platform to design immunotherapy using small molecules provided by the Winstar Institute.
• On August 7, 2019, Personalis, Inc. stated that the University of New Mexico (UNM) Comprehensive Cancer Center and the New Mexico Alliance for Cancer Care would use the company's cancer immunogenomics platform, named ImmunoID NeXT, for the investigation of biomarkers of response to a novel treatment in women with ovarian cancer.
• In January 2019, Myriad Genetics' BRACAnalysis CDx has been approved by the US FDA as a companion diagnostic test to identify the women with ovarian cancer eligible for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib).
• On December 19, 2016, The US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of patients with the deleterious BRCA mutation (germline or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ovarian-cancer-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global ovarian cancer market across each type, treatment type, diagnosis type, drug class, and end-user highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global ovarian cancer market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global ovarian cancer market-level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players.
• The Global Ovarian Cancer Market report would provide access to an approx, 77 market data tables, 78 figures, and 220 pages.
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ovarian-cancer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/ovarian-cancer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Ovarian Cancer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Ovarian cancer is the deadly gynecological cancer, and is the seventh most common cancer in women globally. Most of the women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed at the advanced stage, which is most challenging to treat. Chemotherapy and Surgery are usually used in the treatment of ovarian cancer.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are rising ovarian cancer incidence, a growing number of clinical trials for innovations, increasing health expenditure, use of combination therapies for the treatment of ovarian cancer, increasing geriatric population.
• The rising ovarian cancer incidence is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer in women globally and causes more deaths per year than any other gynecological cancer. In 2016, around 235,200 new cases and 140,000 deaths were reported worldwide. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimates that 22,350 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, and 13,980 will die. Thus, the growing ovarian cancer incidence is driving the market.
• The presence of healthy ovarian cancer product pipeline is expected to boost the market. For instance,
• The presence of increased funding for ovarian cancer research is expected to boost the market. For instance, In July 2019, the Medical Research Council (MRC), part of UK Research and Innovation, has granted funding to a study where patients with advanced cancer will test a new therapy called bermekibab, aimed at reducing their symptoms and improving their quality of life. Also, in May 2019, researchers at Michigan State University (MSU) were granted $50,000 to investigate why only a part of ovarian cancer patients responded to treatment with PARP inhibitors. Further, in August 2019, the Gray Foundation awarded a $3.75 million grant to a researcher team at UT Health San Antonio, working in collaboration with groups at University of Pennsylvania and the Dana-Farber cancer institute in Boston. The study showed, how BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, along with other genetic anomalies, increase the risk of ovarian, breast, and other cancers. Thus, the presence of funding for ovarian cancer research is driving the market.
• However, the high cost of cancer treatment, lack of accurate diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and lack of awareness in emerging and low-income economies are expected to restrain the market.
• The high cost of cancer treatment is likely to hamper the market. For instance, according to a study published online on November 7, 2017, in Obstetrics & Gynecology, women with ovarian cancer who had both surgery and adjuvant chemotherapy, the average medical expenditures are about $100,000 in the first year after surgery.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into epithelial ovarian cancer, germ cell ovarian cancer, stromal cell ovarian cancer, and small cell ovarian cancer.
• The epithelial ovarian cancer segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of epithelial ovarian cancer and the presence of ongoing research trials to treat it. For instance, according to a study, in females in the UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer. Also, in 2016, 4227, deaths were reported as a result of EOC. If diagnosed at stage 1 of EOC, there is a 90 % chance of five-year survival compared to 22 % if diagnosed at a stage 3 0r 4. Further, according to the study published in British Journal of Cancer, in August 2019, researchers from Queen's University Belfast, in partnership with the University of New South Wales Australia, University of Milan, University of Manchester and University College London, have developed a test that may be able to detect the ovarian cancer up to two years earlier than current approaches. They have discovered that the presence of 4 proteins together, known as a biomarker panel, indicates the likelihood of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (EOC), a type of ovarian cancer. Thus, the high prevalence of EOC and the ongoing research activities are driving the market.
• Based on the treatment type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into targeted therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others.
• Targeted therapy is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of approved targeted therapy drugs. For instance,
• Immunotherapy is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of ongoing research activities by various universities. For instance, according to scientists at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center who performed the research in July 2019, demonstrated that, by delivering two FDA approved immunotherapy drugs named 5-azacytidine (AZA) and 2-difluoro-methyl ornithine (DFMO), together significantly extended the lives of mice injected with human ovarian cancer cells, an early proof-of-concept experiment that may advance the treatment for ovarian cancer in humans. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities is driving the ovarian
• Based on diagnosis type, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into blood tests, imaging tests, laparoscopy, colonoscopy, and others.
• Blood tests segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of ongoing research and development activities. For instance, in February 2019, researchers from the University of Kansas (KU) in Lawrence and the KU Cancer Center and KU Medical Center in Kansas City have developed an ultrasensitive cancer-detecting device, called a "3-D-nanopatterned microfluidic chip,”. This could successfully detect cancer markers in the tiniest drop of blood or in a component of the blood called plasma. Also, in November 2018, researchers from the University of Adelaide identified a bacterial toxin, the subtilase cytotoxin produced by an Escherichia coli bacterium. The toxin can recognize N-glycolylneuraminic acid-containing glycans, abnormal chains of simple sugars that appear on the surface of cancer cells. These are then released into the bloodstream. As per the results, the new blood test detected significant levels of the cancer marker in 90 % of samples from people with stage 1 ovarian cancer and 100 %of samples from the people with ovarian cancer of later stage. This blood test did not detect the cancer glycan in any blood samples from normal participants who served as a control population. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities for the development of new blood tests is driving the market.
• Based on drug class, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into PARP Inhibitors, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, and PD-L1 Inhibitors.
• PARP Inhibitors segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of approved PARP inhibitors and ongoing research activities. For instance, according to the report, published in Lancet Oncology, by the University of Oklahoma, in July 2019, a new research study showed tremendous promise for a drug called niraparib to extend the life when all options have been exhausted. The study revealed a good news for the patients with ovarian cancer who do not have a mutation of their BRCA gene, as well as those who have received multiple chemotherapy treatments. Thus, the presence of approved PARP inhibitors and the ongoing research activities are driving the market.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global ovarian cancer market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global ovarian cancer market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer, and presence of ongoing research activities.
• Increasing incidence of ovarian cancer is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, there were over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer in the US in 2018. Also, more than 14,000 of these resulted in death. Thus, the growing incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the market.
• The presence of increased funding to carry out the research activities is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, a research team of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA received a $1.8 million, 5-year grant from the National Institute of Health to develop new therapeutic strategies for ovarian cancer based on the tumor suppressor p53.
• The presence of ongoing research activities is expected to boost the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, the ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate GEN-1, developed by Celsion Corporation, is being tested in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the newly diagnosed patients with advanced disease. The OVATION 2 trial (NCT03393884) is enrolling at 34 sites across the US. It will test the safety and efficacy of GEN-1 in up to 130 patients with the newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic ovarian (stage 3/4), fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. Also, Precigen in collaboration with the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has begun dosing the participants in a Phase 1 trial testing of its experimental therapy PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T (NCT03907527), in patients with advanced, platinum-resistant ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. Thus, the presence of ongoing research activities is driving the market.
• However, over the forecast period (2019-2026), the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global ovarian cancer market. The rising incidence and the presence of increased funding for ovarian cancer research are driving the market. For instance, according to a news published in Ovarian Cancer News Today, in August 2019, a $566,000 grant, was awarded through the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. This will support the research in Australia which aimed to establish the use of contraceptive pills as an effective strategy for prevention of ovarian cancer. The 3-year grant would enable the researchers to continue exploring how changes in female reproductive hormones impact the risk of ovarian cancer.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global ovarian cancer market are Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Celgene, Amgen, Pfizer, and Merck.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the ovarian cancer market globally. For instance,
• On September 4, 2019, IMV, and Wistar Institute partnered to develop T-cell immunotherapy against cancers with BRAF mutations. Under the partnership, IMV would use its proprietary DPX drug delivery platform to design immunotherapy using small molecules provided by the Winstar Institute.
• On August 7, 2019, Personalis, Inc. stated that the University of New Mexico (UNM) Comprehensive Cancer Center and the New Mexico Alliance for Cancer Care would use the company's cancer immunogenomics platform, named ImmunoID NeXT, for the investigation of biomarkers of response to a novel treatment in women with ovarian cancer.
• In January 2019, Myriad Genetics' BRACAnalysis CDx has been approved by the US FDA as a companion diagnostic test to identify the women with ovarian cancer eligible for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib).
• On December 19, 2016, The US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of patients with the deleterious BRCA mutation (germline or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ovarian-cancer-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global ovarian cancer market across each type, treatment type, diagnosis type, drug class, and end-user highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global ovarian cancer market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global ovarian cancer market-level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players.
• The Global Ovarian Cancer Market report would provide access to an approx, 77 market data tables, 78 figures, and 220 pages.
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ovarian-cancer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/ovarian-cancer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.