Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market is segmented By Therapy type (Targeted therapy, Chemotherapy,Radiotherapy,Others), By Route of administration(Oral, Intravenous,others), By End-user (hospitals,clinics,others) and By Region (North America, Latin America,
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Metallized Film Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare type of blood cancer, which occurs due to the excessive growth of lymphocytes. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is one of the B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas, which occur as a result of the formation of tumors in the lymph nodes, which enters the blood and spreads to the bone marrow, spleen, digestive tract, and liver.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the growing prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma, increasing research & development activities in the healthcare sector resulting in a robust product pipeline.
• The rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study by Drug Development Technology, 2017, an estimated 3,300 new cases of mantle cell lymphoma are diagnosed each year in the US. It is estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 14,030 incident cases of mantle cell lymphoma globally, and forecasts that number to increase to 18,010 incident cases by 2026. It is also estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were male in 2017. The incidence of MCL is highest among older individuals aged 60+ years. Thus, the rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is driving the market.
• The presence of an increasing number of research and development activities is expected to drive the market. For instance, as per the article published on October 9, 2019, according to Simon Rule, looking forward to the further therapeutic approaches in the frontline setting of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), he explained that the BTK inhibitors could take over the upfront space and potentially in combination, and chemotherapy will be a subsequent action. Further, according to an article published on May 9, 2019, a study by the University of Texas, and MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated that a small molecule drug, named IACS-10759 might help overcome ibrutinib resistance in mantle cell lymphoma.
• The promising mantle cell lymphoma pipeline is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
• However, serious side effects of drugs like anaemia, neutropenia, and diarrhoea are the factors restraining market growth.
Market Segmentation
• By therapy type, the mantle cell lymphoma market can be segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy, and others.
• The targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. The development of the targeted agents with low toxicity profiles for the treatment of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in combination with approved drugs is a major factor augmenting the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market growth. According to an article published on October 14, 2019, the introduction of the novel targeted agent’s ibrutinib (Imbruvica), acalabrutinib (Calquence), and venetoclax (Venclexta), among others, is rapidly changing the relapsed/refractory space of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and the upfront setting of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), according to James N. Gerson, MD. For instance,
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global mantle cell lymphoma market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global mantle cell lymphoma market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the increasing incidence of mantle cell lymphoma, and the presence of an increasing number of research and development activities.
• The increasing incidence of mantle cell lymphoma is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, about 70,800 new cases of non-Hodkin Lymphoma were registered in the US, where mantle cell lymphoma represented about 6% or 4,200 cases of the total cases. Also, according to a study published in Cancer Journal for Clinicians stated that 3,320 new cases of MCL were diagnosed in the US in 2016.
• Also, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Agency works with the manufacturers to analyze drug development, drug approval, promising the breakthrough therapy destination Program to make treatments available for patients with a rare disease. For instance, the FDA approved Imbruvica (ibrutinib), manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a breakthrough therapy designation to treat patients with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive type of blood cancer.
• The presence of an increasing number of research and development activities in the region is expected to drive the market. For instance,
Competitive Landscape
• The major players operating in the global mantle cell lymphoma market are F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Abbvie, Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, and Johnson and Johnson.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma market globally. For instance,
• On November 6, 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced that multiple abstracts from the LOXO-305 program had been accepted for the presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. LOXO-305 is a next-generation, highly selective, non-covalent BTK inhibitor.
• On May 28, 2019, Celgene Corporation announced that the US FDA had approved REVLIMID (lenalidomide) in combination with a rituximab product for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) following Priority Review designation. REVLIMID is intended for the treatment of adult patients with MCL, whose disease has relapsed or progressed after 2 prior therapies, one of which included bortezomib.
• On May 7, 2019, AstraZeneca announced positive results from the Phase 3 ASCEND trial of Calquence (Acalabrutinib) in previously-treated patients with CLL. Calquence was approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory MCL in the US, the UAE, Brazil, and Qatar, and is being developed for the treatment of CLL and other blood cancers.
• On October 31, 2017, The US FDA approved Acalabrutinib (Calquence) for the treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who received at least 1 prior therapy. Acalabrutinib is a kinase inhibitor that blocks an enzyme needed by cancer to multiply and spread.
• In 2017, the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) had issued draft guidance recommending ibrutinib (or routine National Health Service (NHS) use to treat mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in people who had only one prior line of therapy.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global mantle cell lymphoma market across each therapy type, route of administration, and end-user, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global mantle cell lymphoma market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global mantle cell lymphoma market-level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players.
• The Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market report would provide access to an approx, 67 market data tables, 59 figures, and 220 pages.
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Metallized Film Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare type of blood cancer, which occurs due to the excessive growth of lymphocytes. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is one of the B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphomas, which occur as a result of the formation of tumors in the lymph nodes, which enters the blood and spreads to the bone marrow, spleen, digestive tract, and liver.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the growing prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma, increasing research & development activities in the healthcare sector resulting in a robust product pipeline.
• The rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study by Drug Development Technology, 2017, an estimated 3,300 new cases of mantle cell lymphoma are diagnosed each year in the US. It is estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 14,030 incident cases of mantle cell lymphoma globally, and forecasts that number to increase to 18,010 incident cases by 2026. It is also estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were male in 2017. The incidence of MCL is highest among older individuals aged 60+ years. Thus, the rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is driving the market.
• The presence of an increasing number of research and development activities is expected to drive the market. For instance, as per the article published on October 9, 2019, according to Simon Rule, looking forward to the further therapeutic approaches in the frontline setting of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), he explained that the BTK inhibitors could take over the upfront space and potentially in combination, and chemotherapy will be a subsequent action. Further, according to an article published on May 9, 2019, a study by the University of Texas, and MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated that a small molecule drug, named IACS-10759 might help overcome ibrutinib resistance in mantle cell lymphoma.
• The promising mantle cell lymphoma pipeline is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
• However, serious side effects of drugs like anaemia, neutropenia, and diarrhoea are the factors restraining market growth.
Market Segmentation
• By therapy type, the mantle cell lymphoma market can be segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy, and others.
• The targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. The development of the targeted agents with low toxicity profiles for the treatment of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in combination with approved drugs is a major factor augmenting the mantle cell lymphoma treatment market growth. According to an article published on October 14, 2019, the introduction of the novel targeted agent’s ibrutinib (Imbruvica), acalabrutinib (Calquence), and venetoclax (Venclexta), among others, is rapidly changing the relapsed/refractory space of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and the upfront setting of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), according to James N. Gerson, MD. For instance,
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global mantle cell lymphoma market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global mantle cell lymphoma market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the increasing incidence of mantle cell lymphoma, and the presence of an increasing number of research and development activities.
• The increasing incidence of mantle cell lymphoma is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, about 70,800 new cases of non-Hodkin Lymphoma were registered in the US, where mantle cell lymphoma represented about 6% or 4,200 cases of the total cases. Also, according to a study published in Cancer Journal for Clinicians stated that 3,320 new cases of MCL were diagnosed in the US in 2016.
• Also, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Agency works with the manufacturers to analyze drug development, drug approval, promising the breakthrough therapy destination Program to make treatments available for patients with a rare disease. For instance, the FDA approved Imbruvica (ibrutinib), manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a breakthrough therapy designation to treat patients with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive type of blood cancer.
• The presence of an increasing number of research and development activities in the region is expected to drive the market. For instance,
Competitive Landscape
• The major players operating in the global mantle cell lymphoma market are F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Abbvie, Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, and Johnson and Johnson.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma market globally. For instance,
• On November 6, 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced that multiple abstracts from the LOXO-305 program had been accepted for the presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. LOXO-305 is a next-generation, highly selective, non-covalent BTK inhibitor.
• On May 28, 2019, Celgene Corporation announced that the US FDA had approved REVLIMID (lenalidomide) in combination with a rituximab product for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) following Priority Review designation. REVLIMID is intended for the treatment of adult patients with MCL, whose disease has relapsed or progressed after 2 prior therapies, one of which included bortezomib.
• On May 7, 2019, AstraZeneca announced positive results from the Phase 3 ASCEND trial of Calquence (Acalabrutinib) in previously-treated patients with CLL. Calquence was approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory MCL in the US, the UAE, Brazil, and Qatar, and is being developed for the treatment of CLL and other blood cancers.
• On October 31, 2017, The US FDA approved Acalabrutinib (Calquence) for the treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who received at least 1 prior therapy. Acalabrutinib is a kinase inhibitor that blocks an enzyme needed by cancer to multiply and spread.
• In 2017, the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) had issued draft guidance recommending ibrutinib (or routine National Health Service (NHS) use to treat mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in people who had only one prior line of therapy.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global mantle cell lymphoma market across each therapy type, route of administration, and end-user, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global mantle cell lymphoma market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global mantle cell lymphoma market-level 4/5 segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Type mapping in excel for the key Services of all major market players.
• The Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market report would provide access to an approx, 67 market data tables, 59 figures, and 220 pages.
Target Audience:
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Type Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/mantle-cell-lymphoma-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.