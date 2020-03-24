Acute Lung Injury Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Acute Lung Injury Market is Segment By Therapy (Mechanical ventilation, Pharmacotherapy, Fluid management), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics,others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share
• The Global Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Acute lung injury is a severe condition caused by acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. It is a crucial source of mortality and morbidity in critically ill patients without any evidence of hydrostatic pulmonary oedema. Symptoms seen in acute lung injury include severe shortness of breath, confusion, low blood pressure, and extreme tiredness.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the growing prevalence of lung-related diseases, increase in geriatric population, growth in awareness about health diagnostics, and technological advancements.
• The rising prevalence of lung-related diseases is expected to propel market growth. For instance, the Global Burden of Disease Study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016. WHO stated that about 65 million people suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million dies from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Around 334 million people will have asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children worldwide. Pneumonia kills millions of people yearly and is a leading cause of death among children under five years old.
• The growing geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth. Many nations are facing challenges owing to the ongoing and the increasing demographic shift in age among the people. As per the Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division of United Nation, 2017, the world's population of 60 years will double and those of 80 years old will triple in the next 30 years. As per the World Health Organization, the number of people of 65 years or older is expected to increase to around 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in the developing countries. Thus, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic illness, is driving the market.
• The presence of government initiatives is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Alliance against Respiratory Diseases (GARD) to bring the combined knowledge of the national and international organizations, institutions and the agencies to improve the lives of nearly 1 billion people affected by chronic and acute respiratory diseases.
• The presence of an increased number of research and development activities is expected to boost the market. For instance,
• However, the complications associated with the therapies, high cost of therapies, low adoption rate of digital radiography and the portable spirometers for diagnosing the condition impede the market growth.
• The complications associated with the therapies is likely to hamper the market growth. For instance, Mechanical ventilation is often a life-saving intervention but carries potential complications, including pneumothorax, alveolar damage, ventilator-associated pneumonia, airway injury, and ventilator-associated tracheobronchitis.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the therapy, the global acute lung injury market is segmented into pharmacotherapy, mechanical ventilation, fluid management, and others.
• The mechanical ventilation segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, as it is the primary choice for the supportive treatment of patients with acute lung injury (ALI). It includes the delivery of air/oxygen at tidal volumes and frequencies to be enough to reduce the pressure on breathing with simultaneous progress in oxygenation. In case, if a patient requires lengthy mechanical ventilation, the tracheotomy process is suggested that permits stable airway, mobilization, and ease out the deterring of mechanical ventilation. Though extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is not used extensively, it is in function for some instances.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global acute lung injury market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global acute lung injury market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising prevalence of acute lung injuries in the region.
• The rising prevalence of acute lung injuries is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, 79 people per 100,000 population per year developed acute lung injury (ALI), and 59 of these met the criteria for the more severe form of acute respiratory distress syndrome. The death rate of acute lung injury patients was around 38.5 %. Using the US census and assuming the same frequency throughout the country, 190,600 people per year develop ALI, and 74,500 dies off, or with, the disease in the US. Thus, the rising prevalence of acute lung injuries is driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global acute lung injury market are Altor BioScience Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Commence Bio, Inc., CompleGen, Inc., Histocell S.L., Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., Navigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the acute lung injury market globally. For instance,
• On September 6, 2019, Windtree Therapeutics announced the publication of results of lung deposition study of aerosolized Lucinactant.
