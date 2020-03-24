Bioinformatics market competitive landscape analysis and forecast
Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) According to the new market research report " Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global bioinformatics market is expected to account for USD 7,063.7 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 13,901.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
Some of The Major Players In Bioinformatics Market:
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
2. Illumina Inc
3. Agilent Technologies
4. QIAGEN
5. BGI
6. Wuxi NextCODE
7. Eurofins Scientific
Objectives of the Study :
- To define, describe, and forecast the bioinformatics market on the basis of product & service, applications, sector, and region
- To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
- To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
* The global bioinformatics market is projected to reach USD 13.50 billion in 2023 from USD 7.73 billion in 2018, at CAGR of 14.5%.
* Growing demand for nucleic acid and Protein Sequencing and the rising applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine are key factors supporting the growth of this market.
* On the other hand, a lack of well-defined standards and common formats for Data Integration may limit market growth to a certain extent.
