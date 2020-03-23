Wound Care Management Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is segmented By Product (Advanced Wound Closure, Advanced Wound Care, others), By Application (Cardiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Devices, Neurology, Pediatrics, Surgery), By End User (Hospita
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period 2019-2026.
Market Dynamics
• The market is majorly driven by the increase in the aging population, rise in chronic wounds, ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and technological advancements.
• The market is affected by the lack of proper reimbursements and high-cost procedures.
Market Trends
• Pharmacological therapies: There are some great innovations in Pharmacology. Pharmaceutical agents such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, topical immunosuppressants, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors have been introduced in wound care treatment successfully. According to a European Cardiology research, ACE inhibition improved walking ability and quality of life in patients with the peripheral arterial disease, a common circulatory problem, and positively impacted wound healing.
• Keratin-based wound management: In wound care management treatment, some new Keratin-based wound care products are introduced. Keratins are the major proteins in keratinocytes and are essential for many cellular functions.
• Several countries including Australia and New Zealand have adopted Keratin-based products. Keratin-based hydrogel products can also be used in the treatment of chronic dry wounds, acute wounds and for certain skin conditions that provide moisture to dry wounds, as well as a keratin-rich environment for cell growth and healing.
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Advanced Wound Closure
• Haemostatic and Sealing Agents
• Tissue Closure Adhesives
• Wound Closure Devices
• Advanced Wound Care
• Others
By Application
• Cardiology
• Dermatology
• Gastroenterology
• Infectious Devices
• Neurology
• Pediatrics
• Surgery
By End User
• Hospitals and Community Health Services
• Home Healthcare
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies
• The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Baxter International
• Covidien
• Kinetic Concepts
• Coloplast
• Others
The scope of the report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wound-care-management-devices-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wound-care-management-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Global Wound Care Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period 2019-2026.
Market Dynamics
• The market is majorly driven by the increase in the aging population, rise in chronic wounds, ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and technological advancements.
• The market is affected by the lack of proper reimbursements and high-cost procedures.
Market Trends
• Pharmacological therapies: There are some great innovations in Pharmacology. Pharmaceutical agents such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, topical immunosuppressants, and xanthine oxidase inhibitors have been introduced in wound care treatment successfully. According to a European Cardiology research, ACE inhibition improved walking ability and quality of life in patients with the peripheral arterial disease, a common circulatory problem, and positively impacted wound healing.
• Keratin-based wound management: In wound care management treatment, some new Keratin-based wound care products are introduced. Keratins are the major proteins in keratinocytes and are essential for many cellular functions.
• Several countries including Australia and New Zealand have adopted Keratin-based products. Keratin-based hydrogel products can also be used in the treatment of chronic dry wounds, acute wounds and for certain skin conditions that provide moisture to dry wounds, as well as a keratin-rich environment for cell growth and healing.
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Advanced Wound Closure
• Haemostatic and Sealing Agents
• Tissue Closure Adhesives
• Wound Closure Devices
• Advanced Wound Care
• Others
By Application
• Cardiology
• Dermatology
• Gastroenterology
• Infectious Devices
• Neurology
• Pediatrics
• Surgery
By End User
• Hospitals and Community Health Services
• Home Healthcare
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies
• The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Baxter International
• Covidien
• Kinetic Concepts
• Coloplast
• Others
The scope of the report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wound-care-management-devices-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wound-care-management-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.