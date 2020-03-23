Wellness Tonics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Wellness Tonics Market is segmented By Type (Vinegar, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha and others), By Ingredients (Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal mushrooms and Others (Tulsi, Kava)), By Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermark
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Wellness Tonics Market
• Wellness tonics, also known as health tonics, herbal tonics or immunity tonics are hydrating drinks that contain vitamins and minerals to boost the immune system and protect cells.
• The global Wellness Tonics market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Wellness Tonics Market Dynamics
• The key factors driving the market for wellness tonics include rising health concern and awareness towards health benefits of wellness tonics.
• These tonics have several health benefits such as boosting the immune system in times of stress, uplifting energy, and others. However, several stimulants have issues associated with alcohol content which is one of the restraints of the market.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global market for wellness tonics is broadly segmented by product type as – Vinegar, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others. Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal mushrooms, Leaves (Tulsi, Kava), and Others.
• Wellness tonics is a new healthy trend in the market where beverages are mixed using natural ingredients like herbs, spices, roots, probiotics, and mushrooms to improve digestion, alleviating stress, reducing inflammation, or fighting fatigue.
• For instance, powdered forms of reishi, known in traditional Chinese medicine as the mushroom of mortality, is one of the favorite ingredients in tonics.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Geographical Share
• The global wellness tonics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market of wellness tonics during the forecast period.
• North America is leading the global wellness tonics market with largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing expenditure on health beneficial products with rising income is leading to growth in the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Competitive Analysis
• The market has a highly competitive environment with continuous product launches. A large number of players focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements to expand the geographic footprint and to intensify market competitiveness.Some of the recent developments contributing to the growth of the global:• In June 2018, Humm Kombucha, the world’s most drinkable kombucha launched the first-ever variety pack in exclusive retail partnership with 45+ Costco warehouses in Southern California. The new case will feature three of Humm Kombucha’s fan-favorite flavors: Pomegranate Lemonade, Coconut Lime, and Hopped Grapefruit.
• In Dec 2017, a unique probiotic beverage range, MOJO Tonic, has launched at Woolworths which has three new flavors such as Cola; Pineapple and Coconut and Berry Fusion.
Wellness Tonics Market Key Companies
• Whole Foods
• The Wellness Company
• Nestle
• Hansen’s
• The Tonic
• AOTEA
• Hiran Agroceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
• TonicSea
• Oregon Tonic
• Q Drinks
The scope of the Report
• The report covers epidemiology analysis of critical infectious diseases, the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Wellness Tonics market is segmented based on the product type as Vinegar, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others.
• Based on Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal Mushrooms, Leaves, and Others. Further, by distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wellness-tonics-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wellness-tonics-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Wellness Tonics market across each indication, regarding type and treatment options, highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.
• Identify business opportunities in global Wellness Tonics market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points for the global Wellness Tonics market.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Wellness tonics, also known as health tonics, herbal tonics or immunity tonics are hydrating drinks that contain vitamins and minerals to boost the immune system and protect cells.
• The global Wellness Tonics market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Wellness Tonics Market Dynamics
• The key factors driving the market for wellness tonics include rising health concern and awareness towards health benefits of wellness tonics.
• These tonics have several health benefits such as boosting the immune system in times of stress, uplifting energy, and others. However, several stimulants have issues associated with alcohol content which is one of the restraints of the market.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global market for wellness tonics is broadly segmented by product type as – Vinegar, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others. Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal mushrooms, Leaves (Tulsi, Kava), and Others.
• Wellness tonics is a new healthy trend in the market where beverages are mixed using natural ingredients like herbs, spices, roots, probiotics, and mushrooms to improve digestion, alleviating stress, reducing inflammation, or fighting fatigue.
• For instance, powdered forms of reishi, known in traditional Chinese medicine as the mushroom of mortality, is one of the favorite ingredients in tonics.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Geographical Share
• The global wellness tonics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market of wellness tonics during the forecast period.
• North America is leading the global wellness tonics market with largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing expenditure on health beneficial products with rising income is leading to growth in the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Wellness Tonics Market Competitive Analysis
• The market has a highly competitive environment with continuous product launches. A large number of players focusing on strategic collaborations and agreements to expand the geographic footprint and to intensify market competitiveness.Some of the recent developments contributing to the growth of the global:• In June 2018, Humm Kombucha, the world’s most drinkable kombucha launched the first-ever variety pack in exclusive retail partnership with 45+ Costco warehouses in Southern California. The new case will feature three of Humm Kombucha’s fan-favorite flavors: Pomegranate Lemonade, Coconut Lime, and Hopped Grapefruit.
• In Dec 2017, a unique probiotic beverage range, MOJO Tonic, has launched at Woolworths which has three new flavors such as Cola; Pineapple and Coconut and Berry Fusion.
Wellness Tonics Market Key Companies
• Whole Foods
• The Wellness Company
• Nestle
• Hansen’s
• The Tonic
• AOTEA
• Hiran Agroceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
• TonicSea
• Oregon Tonic
• Q Drinks
The scope of the Report
• The report covers epidemiology analysis of critical infectious diseases, the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Wellness Tonics market is segmented based on the product type as Vinegar, Enhanced Water, Energy Shots, Kombucha, and Others.
• Based on Ingredients, the market is segmented into Turmeric, Apple Cider Vinegar, Medicinal Mushrooms, Leaves, and Others. Further, by distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/wellness-tonics-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wellness-tonics-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Wellness Tonics market across each indication, regarding type and treatment options, highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.
• Identify business opportunities in global Wellness Tonics market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points for the global Wellness Tonics market.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.