Growing Application Areas Driving Growth in PDX Models Market
Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market by Type (Mouse & Rat), Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Respiratory), Application (Pre-Clinical Drug Development & Biomarker Analysis), End User (Pharma & Biotech, CRO)
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) The growth of the overall Patient Derived Xenograft Models Market can be attributed to the growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research from the public as well as private sectors, and growth in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. In the coming years, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.
The global PDX models market is expected to reach to USD 167.6 Million by 2022 from USD 68.0 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 16.7%.
Applications of PDX Models Market:
1. Pre-clinical Drug Development
2. Basic Cancer Research
3. Biomarker Analysis
The preclinical drug development and basic cancer research segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient derived xenograft models market. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the field of oncology drug research.
On the basis of end user, the PDX models market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the patient derived xenograft models market in 2017. The large share of this segment is due to the increasing expenditure on R&D by companies for drug development.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
Geographically, in 2017, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global PDX models market, followed by Europe. Growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Players:
The various players in the patient derived xenograft models market include Crown Bioscience Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), ONCODESIGN (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmBH (Germany), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Xentech (France), Horizon Discovery Group PLC (UK), Urolead (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).
