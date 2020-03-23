Telemedicine Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Telemedicine Market is Segmented By Speciality Area (Cardiology, Dermatology, General Surgery, Gynecology, General Consultation, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Trauma Care, Others), By End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, P
Market Overview
• Increase in rural health issues and hospitalizations, lack of resources to meet the increased cases, etc., necessitated the growth of global Telemedicine market.
• Telemedicine is two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient and healthcare provider at a different place.
• This is supported audio and video equipment along with integrated medical devices and hence enables the clinicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients remotely.
• Studies reveal that over 62 million people lack access to adequate healthcare services. Also, the studies estimate,by 2020 there will be a shortage of 45,000 primary care providers.
• Delay in care due to lack of access is leading to health complications. All these factors are necessitating the use of Telemedicine.
Market Trends
• Treatment by through this method is particularly helpful in rural areas, where there is a lack of accessibility to both primary health care and specialty care due to the shortage of healthcare providers.
• Faster access to healthcare, which is a crucial factor in improved patient engagement and better outcomes.
• Progress in healthcare industry towards the value-based care and use of telehealth technologies results in positive outcomes including fewer hospital re-admissions, more faithful following of prescribed courses of treatment, and faster recovery than that of patients not receiving the foreign intervention.
• Telemedicine allows hospitals to create a network to support each other. By easily sharing their expertise outside their institutions, doctors can offer incredible value to their medical colleagues and those colleagues’ patients. All these advantages and ease of access are driving the global telemedicine market.
Telemedicine Market – Application-based Analysis
By Speciality Area
• Cardiology
• Dermatology
• General Surgery
• Gynecology
• Others
By End Users
• Clinics
• Hospitals
• Patients
• Others
By Technology
• Hardware
• Software
• Telecommunications
By Type
• Mhealth (Mobile Health)
• Tele Hospitals/Clinics
• Telehome
Key Players
The global telemedicine market share is majorly divided among the following players:
• StatDoctors
• Doctor on Demand
• Specialists on Call
• LiveHealth Online
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/telemedicine-market
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/telemedicine-market
