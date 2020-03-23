Plant Proteins Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Plant Proteins Market is segmented By Type (Protein Concentrate, Protein Isolate, Textured Protein), By Source (Pea Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Other vegetable Protein), By Application (Animal Feed, Food Ingredients (Bakery and confectione
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
The global plant protein market was worth $11.01 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period.
The global plant protein market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the high protein content and many health benefits of plant protein. Plant protein is gotten from sources, for example, soy, wheat, and other plant sources. It is important for vegetarians and vegans to mix their protein sources and ensure that they are getting all of the essential amino acids. Most plant proteins need at least one of the important amino acids required by the human body for ideal development and fix. Most of the plant proteins are extracted from seeds and vegetables.
Market Dynamics
Rising consumption of plant-based food due to health benefits, increasing demand for high-protein content products and growing demand for sports nutrition products are the vital drivers for the market growth. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based foods among consumers is boosting the growth of the market. Plant-based packaged foods have emerged as a good nutritional option, especially for vegetarians and vegans. Plant protein is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is a good source of unsaturated fat, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Therefore, with increasing customer preference for plant-based foods, food manufacturers are formulating plant-based foods with a vegan claim to tap the market demand. For instance, Pacific Foods offers Organic Seitan Korean BBQ, and Organic Seitan Original prepared from plant-based ingredients.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Protein Concentrate
• Protein Isolate
• Textured Protein
By Source
• Pea Protein
• Soy Protein
• Wheat Protein
• Other vegetable Protein
By Application
• Animal Feed
• Food Ingredients
• Bakery and confectionery
• Beverages
• Energy and sports drink
• Meat Analogues
• Ready to eat
• Pharmaceuticals
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/plant-proteins-market
Geographical Share
The global Plant Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the key market players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom’s Foods, Amco Proteins, Cargill Incorporated U.S, E.I Du Pont de company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Group, Manitoba harvest hemp foods, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Foods, Scoular Companys Food Ingredient, Sodrugestvo Groups and Sunwarrior.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-proteins-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
The global plant protein market was worth $11.01 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period.
The global plant protein market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the high protein content and many health benefits of plant protein. Plant protein is gotten from sources, for example, soy, wheat, and other plant sources. It is important for vegetarians and vegans to mix their protein sources and ensure that they are getting all of the essential amino acids. Most plant proteins need at least one of the important amino acids required by the human body for ideal development and fix. Most of the plant proteins are extracted from seeds and vegetables.
Market Dynamics
Rising consumption of plant-based food due to health benefits, increasing demand for high-protein content products and growing demand for sports nutrition products are the vital drivers for the market growth. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based foods among consumers is boosting the growth of the market. Plant-based packaged foods have emerged as a good nutritional option, especially for vegetarians and vegans. Plant protein is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is a good source of unsaturated fat, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Therefore, with increasing customer preference for plant-based foods, food manufacturers are formulating plant-based foods with a vegan claim to tap the market demand. For instance, Pacific Foods offers Organic Seitan Korean BBQ, and Organic Seitan Original prepared from plant-based ingredients.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Protein Concentrate
• Protein Isolate
• Textured Protein
By Source
• Pea Protein
• Soy Protein
• Wheat Protein
• Other vegetable Protein
By Application
• Animal Feed
• Food Ingredients
• Bakery and confectionery
• Beverages
• Energy and sports drink
• Meat Analogues
• Ready to eat
• Pharmaceuticals
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/plant-proteins-market
Geographical Share
The global Plant Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the key market players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom’s Foods, Amco Proteins, Cargill Incorporated U.S, E.I Du Pont de company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Group, Manitoba harvest hemp foods, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Foods, Scoular Companys Food Ingredient, Sodrugestvo Groups and Sunwarrior.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plant-proteins-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.