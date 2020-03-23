Medicinal Foods Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Medicinal Foods Market is segmented By Product form (Powder, Tablet, Others), By Therapy (ADHD, Alzheimers disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Others), and By Region (North Ameri
• The Global Medicinal Food Market is an emerging market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Trends
• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing nutritional deficiency are the major factors driving this market.
• Recommendations by doctors are further enhancing market growth, as medicinal foods play a vital role in the treatment process.
• The count is expected to reach 171 million population by 2030. This continuous increase contributes to a rise in market demand.
• Regarding the route of administration, the oral administration takes the highest share of the market owing to its ease of administration and doctors preferences.
Market Segmentation
Based on the product forms, the market is segmented into
• Tablets
• Powders
• Others
Based on therapy, the market is segmented into
• ADHD
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Diabetic Neuropathy
• Nutritional Deficiency
• Others.
Based on the Route of administration, the market is segmented into
• Oral, Enteral
• Others.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• B Braun
• Abbott
• Danone
• Others
