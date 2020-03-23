Macular Edema Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Macular Edema Market is segmented by Age Group (Child, Adult, Senior), By Gender (Male, Female), by Study Phases (Early Phase, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), by Study Type (Interventional, Observational), by Molecular Type (Recombinant Protein, Smal
• The global macular edema market was valued at USD 6.24 billion in 2017 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% in the forecasted period (2018-2025) to reach a market value of USD XX billion by 2025.
Market Growth:
• Macular Edema is a condition in which fluid gathers in macular and leads to vision impairment and loss of vision in certain conditions.
• Advancements in technologies in development of new drug delivery systems, introduction of new drug combinations, rise in macular edema patients are the major factors driving the growth of the macular edema market across the globe.
• Increasing diabetic population which in turn could result in macular edema is also one of the factors driving the growth of the market. Stringent regulations across various regions, availability of alternative therapies, and high cost of the drugs/medication are the major factor restraining the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• The macular edema market is segmented by clinical trial analysis, by molecular type, and by geography.
• By geography, North America has the largest market share in 2017 accounting for more than half of the market value and this is followed by Europe. Emerging markets are witnessing a faster growth in the market with Asia-Pacific region growing at a faster growth rate.
Market Key Players
• Novartis
• Roche
• Pfizer
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Competitive Analysis
• The global macular edema market is a consolidated market with top 4 companies accounting for the largest market share. Some of the recent industry developments include
• FDA approves Roche’s “Lucentis” for treatment of diabetic retinopathy in people with diabetic macular edema
• Eylea injection recommended for approval for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema in the European Union
