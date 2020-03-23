Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) and PACS Market is segmented By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Hosted, Hybrid VNA), By Product Type (Imaging Modalities, PACS, VNA Software, Data Storage Solutions, Data Centres), By Usage (Single Department, Multipl
The market valuation of global Vendor Neutral Archive and PACS Market stood at USD xx million in 2018. The forecasted cost in 2026 is USD xx million. The expected CAGR is xx% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Drivers
• Increasing demand for universalization of medical image archiving,
• Growing demand for storage of non-image medical data,
• Reducing data storage costs and
• High-level integration with EHR industry.
Market Restraints
• However, the market is affected by the availability of long-term data which further affects the decisions of service providers. The market growth is also hindered by the extended product lifecycle and even by the fact that both vna & PACS are not the stand-alone products.
• Workflow is the major challenge in the healthcare sector, as the informational processes must be adequately streamlined to deliver the right treatment for the respective patient.
• Though many technologies made their way to this market, VNA has made its mark and for all the right reasons.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Imaging Modalities
• Angiography
• Computed Radiography
• Computed Tomography
• Digital Fluoroscopy
• Others
By Delivery Mode
• On-premise
• Cloud Hosted
• Hybrid VNA
By Usage
• Single Department
• Multiple Department
• Multiple Sites
By End-user
• Software Vendors
• Infrastructure Vendors
Scope of the report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• AGFA Healthcare
• ACUO Technologies
• Novarad Corporation
• Fujifilm Corporation
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
