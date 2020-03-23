Ultrasound Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented by Product Type (2D,3D & 4D Imaging, Diagnostic Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging, HIFU, ESWL), by Device Portability (Trolley/Cart-Based, Compact/Handheld), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia
• The Global Ultrasound Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.
What are the Growth factors of Ultrasound Devices Market?
• Market growth is driven by several factors such as new technological advancements in the healthcare sector, rising chronic and ulcer cases and increasing elderly population.
• However, there are some substitutes available for ultrasound imaging such as CT scans, X-ray fluoroscopy, PET/SPECT and several others which can hinder Ultrasound Devices Market Size.
• In therapeutic ablation, radiofrequency, cryoablation, and electrical ablation are the most popular type of techniques. These substitutes are expected to be available in the future as well until the technical challenges of ultrasound cannot be cleared.
Competitive Analysis
• The Ultrasound Devices Market is consolidated with 5-6 global players.
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Market Segmentation
By Application
• Cardiology
• Radiology
• Urology
• Angiology
• Others
Based on End-User
• Hospitals
• Diagnostics & Surgical Centers
• Maternity Centers
• Others.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• It profiles the following companies Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Europe dominates the Global Ultrasound Devices Market Size followed by Europe due to several growth factors such as rising awareness towards benefits of ultrasound imaging and technological development in the healthcare sector.
Key Companies:
• Philips Healthcare
• Samsung Medison
• GE Healthcare
• Hitachi
• Others
