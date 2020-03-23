Therapeutic Beds Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Therapeutic Bed Market Analysis By Product Type (Clinical Beds (Low Air Loss Bed Systems, Birthing Beds, Bariatric Beds, ICU Beds, Paediatric Beds, Regular Medical Beds, Others), Household Beds, Others), By Type (Acute Care, Critical Care, Long-ter
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Therapeutic Beds Market
• The global therapeutic beds market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% over the forecast period 2018-2025 to reach an estimated value of USD 4398.54 million by 2025.
• Growing adoption of automated hospital beds, raising the number of medical emergencies cases globally, and increasing demand for healthcare facilities are some of the key trends in the therapeutic beds market.
Therapeutic Beds Market Dynamics
• Growing geriatric population, technological advancements in the healthcare industry primarily in the therapeutic beds, raising demand for home health care industry in Middle East regions, increasing hospitals especially in the emerging countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the forecasted period.
• The high cost of the beds and low per capita beds in the emerging nations are some of the critical factors restraining the growth of the market.
Therapeutic Beds Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Product Type
• Therapeutics bed by market type is segmented into clinical beds, households, and others. Over the forecast period, household beds are anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing demand for home care by geriatric and chronically ill patients.
• Regarding revenue, clinical beds contributed to about 36.75% of the market share in 2017 and are expected to dominate over the forecast period due to the increasing demand by hospitals owing to the expansion and infrastructural changes planned by these hospitals
Segmentation by Geography
• Geography, European region dominated the market regarding revenue in 2018 with Europe having a market share of 33.53%. High expenditure from government and private companies in the area with large allocations of funds for research and development, favorable regulatory policies are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.
• A substantial prevalence of chronic disease and presence of high-quality healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies has also led to high hospital admission in the region, which in turn has boosted the usage of the hospital beds in the area. North America market is expected to dominate the market share by the end of the forecasted period.
By Bed Type
Clinical Beds
Low Air Loss Bed Systems
Birthing Beds
Bariatric Beds
ICU Beds
Pediatric Beds
Regular Medical Beds
Household Beds
Others
Segmentation by Application
Acute Care
Critical Care
Long Term
• The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Related Report
Global Weight Management Supplements Market <||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/weight-management-supplements-market/
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Therapeutic Beds market with a clear distinction between each design type and usage type.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global Therapeutic Beds Market analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points in the global Therapeutic Beds market.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players.
Target Audience
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Service Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
• The global therapeutic beds market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% over the forecast period 2018-2025 to reach an estimated value of USD 4398.54 million by 2025.
• Growing adoption of automated hospital beds, raising the number of medical emergencies cases globally, and increasing demand for healthcare facilities are some of the key trends in the therapeutic beds market.
Therapeutic Beds Market Dynamics
• Growing geriatric population, technological advancements in the healthcare industry primarily in the therapeutic beds, raising demand for home health care industry in Middle East regions, increasing hospitals especially in the emerging countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the forecasted period.
• The high cost of the beds and low per capita beds in the emerging nations are some of the critical factors restraining the growth of the market.
Therapeutic Beds Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Product Type
• Therapeutics bed by market type is segmented into clinical beds, households, and others. Over the forecast period, household beds are anticipated to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing demand for home care by geriatric and chronically ill patients.
• Regarding revenue, clinical beds contributed to about 36.75% of the market share in 2017 and are expected to dominate over the forecast period due to the increasing demand by hospitals owing to the expansion and infrastructural changes planned by these hospitals
Segmentation by Geography
• Geography, European region dominated the market regarding revenue in 2018 with Europe having a market share of 33.53%. High expenditure from government and private companies in the area with large allocations of funds for research and development, favorable regulatory policies are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.
• A substantial prevalence of chronic disease and presence of high-quality healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies has also led to high hospital admission in the region, which in turn has boosted the usage of the hospital beds in the area. North America market is expected to dominate the market share by the end of the forecasted period.
By Bed Type
Clinical Beds
Low Air Loss Bed Systems
Birthing Beds
Bariatric Beds
ICU Beds
Pediatric Beds
Regular Medical Beds
Household Beds
Others
Segmentation by Application
Acute Care
Critical Care
Long Term
• The report also covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Related Report
Global Weight Management Supplements Market <||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/weight-management-supplements-market/
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Therapeutic Beds market with a clear distinction between each design type and usage type.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global Therapeutic Beds Market analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points in the global Therapeutic Beds market.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
• Product mapping in excel for the principal products of all major market players.
Target Audience
• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
• Service Providers/ Buyers
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Manufacturers
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.