Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented By Components (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Clinical Management, Financial Management, Operations Management, Population Health Management), By Product (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptiv
• The global Healthcare Analytics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018. The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Healthcare Analytics market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2026.
• The research also revealed that the global Healthcare Analytics Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
• Benefits of healthcare analytics like reduction in costs of treatment, ability to predict outbreaks of epidemics, ability to avoid preventable diseases and to improve the quality of life, are increasing the healthcare analytics market across the globe.
• Healthcare analytics is the analysis of healthcare activities and data collected from the different area of the healthcare industry. It helps healthcare organizations to coordinate better and improve patient wellness.
• The main benefit of using healthcare analytics is to help you in decision making, which will increase patient experience and outcomes in a cost-effective manner.
Major Application of Analytics in Healthcare
• Analytics plays a key role in value-based care by helping in understanding data points to ever-changing trends, including new research findings, emergency situations and outbreaks of a disease.
• Thus, effective use of analytics in the healthcare industry can improve current care but more importantly can facilitate preventive care. eCare21, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, McKesson, Truven Health Analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner are some of the top global healthcare analytic companies.
• Analytics are helpful in addressing most of the challenges faced in clinical analysis like, understanding unstructured clinical notes, handling large volumes of medical imaging data, capturing the patient’s behavioral data which are mandatory in diagnosing and treating the diseases.
Healthcare Analytics is also helpful in
• Cutting down administrative costs
• Cutting down on fraud and abuse
• Better care coordination
• Improving patient wellness
• Meeting the enterprise objectives healthcare centers
Healthcare Analytics Market Competitive Trends
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Players:
The report profiles the following companies, which occupy a major part of the global healthcare analytics market including
• IBM
• OptumHealth
• Oracle
• Verisk Analytics
• Others
Healthcare Analytics Market scope of the report
By Components
• Software
• Hardware
• Service.
Based on Product
• Descriptive
• Predictive
• Prescriptive.
By End-User
• Clinics
• Hospital
• Others.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
