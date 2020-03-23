Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market is segmented by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes and Others), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Baked goods, Cereals, Baby foods and Others), and by Region (North America, L
• The global Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
About Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients
• Health and wellness is a major trend in the food & beverage market. Many consumers face some issues in the gut and Digestive parts, this creates a huge opportunity for the supplements manufacturers.
• The ingredients which majorly improve the gut performances are probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, phenols, and others. These aids in resolving the gut and Digestive disorders such as diarrhea, bloating, reflux, irritable bowel, constipation, heartburn, and gas. In addition, high demand for the lactose intolerant and gluten free products are also fuelling the market growth.
Market Growth
• The major factors affecting the health of gut and Digestive system depends on the food intake. To avoid the consequences of the Digestive health, manufacturers are implementing the gut and Digestive health ingredients into the products.
• In addition, the doctors are also suggesting the consumers to consume these products to prevent the disorders, such incidences are expected to further enhance the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the ingredients, the market is segmented as prebiotics, probiotics, and Digestive enzymes and others. Prebiotics are the major segments leading the market, as they are mainly used to stimulate the growth of the bacteria and maintain intestinal health.
• Dominance is expected to continue in the coming years. The prebiotics is consumed individually or paired up with probiotics. The combinations of prebiotics and probiotics have seen a huge surge in the market, as the product effectiveness has reached widely across various nations.
Geographical Analysis
• Europe has stood the race, followed by the Asia Pacific on second. Europe is well known for its health awareness and stringent regulatory guidelines. The increasing health awareness and the effectiveness of the products have led Europe to lead the market.
• However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR that is 12% during the forecast period. Following the patterns of western countries and creating huge awareness by marketing the products are owing to spur the market in this region.
Scope of the report
• DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorised based on the types of ingredients, which includes Probiotics, Prebiotics (fiber), Digestive Enzymes and Others (phenols, isoflavones).
• The market is segmented based on application such as Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverage (Beverage, Baked goods, Cereals, Baby foods and Others). The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Amano enzymes, Beneo, Cargill, Inc, Chr.Hansen, Danisco A/S, Ganeden Inc., Ingredion, Lallemand, National Enzyme Co and Specialty Enzymes And & Biochemicals Co
