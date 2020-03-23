Portable X-ray Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market is Segmented by Application (Dental X-Ray, Mammography, Chest X-Ray, Abdomen X-Ray), by Type (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices And Analog X-Ray), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Eu
The global portable X-ray devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% in the forecast period 2019-2026.
An x-ray is a form of electromagnetic ionizing radiation that is used to monitor the abnormalities in the body, especially bones. The invention of portable X-ray devices has contributed majorly in the field of point of care diagnostics. These devices are very useful when the treatment has to be completed in a short duration of time. X-ray devices can be folded in a small package for transportation, and medical professionals can directly view the scanned X-ray images on the monitor by connecting the devices to the computer. These devices reduce imaging costs by eliminating the use of X-Ray films. The images formed can be directly sent to the physician in the form of a soft copy.
Market Drivers
The market is driven by the growing adoption of portable X-ray devices by healthcare professionals, rise in government investments, technological advancements, and rising trend of home care settings.
The growing demand for portable imaging devices among end users attracts a significant amount for the R&D from multinational firms to invest in this market. Market players who already have their products in the X-ray segment are also investing in the portable X-ray devices market to extend their product portfolio globally. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging are also fueling the growth of the market. For instance, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) adopted in various countries in Europe and the U.S. is a medical imaging technology used primarily in healthcare organizations to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically-relevant reports. The use of PACS eliminates the need to manually file and store, retrieve and send sensitive information, films, and reports.
Market Restraints
Stringent regulations and guidelines and the high cost of portable X-Ray devices are hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global portable X-ray devices market can be segmented
By technology
• Analog
• Digital
By application
• Dental X-Ray
• Mammography
• Chest X-Ray
• Abdomen X-Ray
They are very economical and eliminate the use of chemicals used for developing films.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Fujifilm
• GE Healthcare
• Philips Healthcare
• Siemens Healthcare
• Others
Competitive Analysis
In April 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched mobile C-arm, the Cios Alpha with revised retina technology, and has an integrated CMOS detector. This makes it possible to produce x-ray images with particularly high resolution and sharp contrast, which enables a very high degree of precision during vascular surgery.
