Crop Oil Concentrates Market is estimated to grow $254 million by 2025
The crop oil concentrates market is primarily driven by the increasing need to reduce pesticide usage per hectare, growing preference for generic pesticides, and rising adoption of herbicide-tolerant crops.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2020 ) The crop oil concentrates market is projected to reach USD 254 million by 2025, from USD 199 million in 2019, recording a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing need for improving the efficiency of agrochemicals, the emergence of high surfactant oil concentrate (HSCOC), and growing adoption of herbicide-tolerant crops, the crop oil concentrates market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
• Wilbur-Ellis (US)
• Croda International (UK)
• Winfield United (US)
• KALO, Inc. (US)
• Plant Health Technologies (US)
• BASF (Germany)
• Innvictis Crop Care (US)
On the basis of application, the herbicides segment is estimated to account for a major share, in terms of value, in 2019.
Of the various pesticides, the usage of herbicides remains high globally. This due to an increase in the cultivation area of herbicide-tolerant crops and high weed resistance to herbicide formulations. In addition, according to industry experts, application of adjuvants including COC, remains high in herbicides due to its increasing application rate as per labels provided by pesticide manufacturers. Thus, in terms of both value and volume, the herbicides segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2019.
Higher consumption of herbicides for corn and wheat contributes to the growth of the crop oil concentration market in this segment
COC consumption, on the basis of crop type, is mainly dependent on the consumption of pesticides for each crop. However, the pesticide consumption in each crop depends on multiple factors, such as the type of pest infesting the crop, cropping cycle, number of pesticide applications in the growth phase, and climatic conditions. Since the application of pesticide is high for row crops, including corn, wheat, and rice, the crop oil concentrates market for cereals & grains is estimated to be high in 2019.
On the basis of surfactant concentration, the greater than 25% surfactant concentration segment is projected to witness higher growth in the crop oil concentrates market
The surfactant content in the product helps attain a better coverage area for the pesticide and also imparts the surfactant’s properties to pesticide application. The surfactant concentration decides the quality of the product as well as defines its price, ranging from less than 15% to more than 25% of a surfactant in a product. Since the products with higher surfactant concentration provide added advantages of the surfactant, the cost of these products is comparatively high. Thus, the market for crop oil concentrates with surfactant concentration greater than 25% is estimated to the high in the global market in 2019.
South America is projected to witness the highest growth in the crop oil concentrates market during the forecast period
The global market was dominated by North America in 2018, in terms of value and volume, due to the high presence of COC manufacturers and adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology. However, the demand for COCs in developing regions, such as South America has significantly increased. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of agrochemicals, advancements in farming techniques in Brazil and Argentina, and establishment of distribution channels by global agrochemical players. In addition, the consumption of herbicides is quite high in the region, according to FAOSTAT. Due to these factors, the market in South America is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.
