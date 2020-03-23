Population Health Management Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Population Health Management Market is segmented By Component (Software and Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin
The Population Health Management Market Size was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to grow to USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).
Market Growth
Need for cost-effective healthcare services,(especially for the growing geriatric population); healthcare transformation is majorly increasing the demand and Population Health Management Market Size.
What is Population Health Management?
Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple resources, analyzing and grouping into a single, actionable patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve both clinical and financial outcomes.
Market Segmentation
The Global Population Health Management Market is segmented
By Component
• Software
• Services
By End users
• Healthcare provider
• Healthcare payer
• Others.
By Mode of delivery
• Web-based
• On-premise
• Cloud-based
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
North America is leading the global market with significant contribution from the US. Increasing funding for Population Health Management Companies, growing prevalence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the market in this region.
The scope of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Population Health Management Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
• Cerner Corporation
• Conifer Health Solutions
• Health Catalyst
• Others
