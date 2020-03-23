Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market is segmented By Product Type (Wound Care Dressing, Biologics, Others), By Ulcer Type (Neuropathic Ulcers, Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Setting)
The global diabetic foot ulcers market was valued $4.48 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit 11.34% CAGR during 2019 to 2026, reaching $ XX billion by 2026.
Market Drivers
The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are rising prevalence of chronic diabetes, rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide and advancements in the field of research.
According to an article by Bakker et al, it is estimated that around 15% of all people with diabetes are affected by foot ulcer during their lifetime and 1 in 4 people with diabetes develop at least one ulcer. For every 30 seconds, one leg is amputated due to diabetes. This is mainly because people affected with diabetes are prone towards bruises and ulcers caused on feet and even other parts.
Market Restraints
The high cost of ulcer management, lack of healthcare facilities, high costs of research and development and huge competition among major companies are going to restrain the market in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Product Segment
• Wound Care Dressing
• Foam Dressing
• Hydrocolloid Dressing
• Hydrogel Dressing
• Alginate Dressing
• Others
By Ulcer type Segment
• Neuropathic Ulcers
• Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers
By End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Homecare Setting
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
Some of the major market players are
3M Healthcare Ltd.,
Coloplast A/S,
B.Braun,
Others
