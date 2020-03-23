Nuclear Imaging Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Nuclear Imaging Market is segmented By Product Type (Hybrid Pet, Standalone Pet, Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT, Planar Scintigraphy), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centres, Academic Cent
• “The Global Nuclear Imaging Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
• A shift from conventional imaging techniques, growing diagnostic industry are majorly driving the growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Market. Nuclear Imaging leads the medical imaging market taking a share of around 35% followed by CT scan and MRI. Growing demand for advanced medical imaging techniques is increasing the use of nuclear imaging in diagnostic procedures.
Market Segmentation
The global market is segmented based on
By product type
Hybrid Pet
Standalone Pet
Hybrid SPECT
Others
By Application
Cardiology
Neurology
Oncology
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Research Centres
Academic Centres
Diagnostic Centres
Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
North America is taking the largest share of the market with a significant contribution from the US, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Growing technology, increasing demand for imaging techniques, adoption of the software techniques in the healthcare industry is favoring the growth in this region.
• Growing trend of modernization of healthcare infrastructure, increasing the footprint of diagnostic centers, etc., especially in developing economies like India is driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.
The scope of this report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• GE Healthcare
• Siemens Healthcare
• Philips Healthcare
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Others
