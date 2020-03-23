Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is segmented by Type (Single, Multi Walled), Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide), Application (Electronics, Chemical, Batteries, Energy, Medical), and
The global carbon nanotubes market was worth $XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Dynamics
Advantages due to physical properties, potential to replace other materials and rise in production capacities are key drivers for the market growth. Multiple advantages are applicable because of the physical structure and its properties. The structure of CNT is closely related to graphite, which is traditionally made by stacking sheets of carbon on top of another. This structure offers extraordinary electrical, mechanical, optical, thermal, and chemical properties to CNTs. Being a carbon-based product, CNTs are not vulnerable to environmental or physical degradation issues. Due to this advantage, CNTs are in high demand and are used in multiple applications such as medicine, aerospace and defense, electronics, automotive, energy, construction, and sports.
Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type Segment
• Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)
• Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNT)
By Application
• Energy
• Electronics
• Aerospace & Aviation
• Automotive
• Biomedicine
• Others (Composites, Sensors, and Filtration)
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Carbon Nanotubes Industry Competitiveness
Some of the key market players in the global carbon nanotubes market are
• Showa Denko K.K.
• Nanocyl SA,
• CNano Technology Ltd.
• Arkema Inc.
• Others
Key Points
• In the US, the President's budget for 2016 provides USD 1.5 billion for the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), an R&D program involving nanotechnology-related activities of 20 federal departments and agency units. Since its inception, the NNI received 22 billion in total funding.
• Funding in the U.S. reflects the government's confidence in nanotechnology's potential to develop solutions for critical national needs. Many research institutes in the region are being funded by many private capitalists.
• In Germany, the main suppliers of carbon nanotubes in large quantities are Bayer Material Science and Future Carbon GmbH. Only recently Bayer Material Science(BMS), one of the world's largest polymer companies, invested $25.03 million into the newly opened pilot facility for the manufacture of CNTs at Chempark Leverkusen.
• With an annual production capacity of 200 metric tons, it is the largest facility of its kind in the world. Additionally, several German research institutes and university are increasingly active in the field of CNTs, graphene and their composites.
