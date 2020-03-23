Mobile Health Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Mobile Health Market is segmented By Service (Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Consultation Services, Monitoring, Diagnostic Treatment, Prevention), By Application (Body and Temperature Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic M
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
The Global Mobile Health Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017. The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Mobile Health market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2026.
The research also revealed that the Global Mobile Health Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
Growing awareness about healthcare management, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are majorly driving the global MHealth Market. However, the threat of data theft and stringent regulations are holding back the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Service
• Fitness & Wellness Solutions
• Consultation Services
• Monitoring
• Diagnostic
• Treatment
• Prevention
By Application
• Body and Temperature Monitors
• Blood Glucose Monitors
• Cardiac Monitors
• Hemodynamic Monitors
By End User
• Patients with chronic diseases
• Physicians
• Hospitals
• Parents/Relatives
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Features of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
It profiles the following companies:
• LifeWatch
• Medtronics Plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Samsung Healthcare Solutions
• Others
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mobile-health-mhealth-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
The Global Mobile Health Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017. The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Mobile Health market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2026.
The research also revealed that the Global Mobile Health Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
Growing awareness about healthcare management, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are majorly driving the global MHealth Market. However, the threat of data theft and stringent regulations are holding back the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Service
• Fitness & Wellness Solutions
• Consultation Services
• Monitoring
• Diagnostic
• Treatment
• Prevention
By Application
• Body and Temperature Monitors
• Blood Glucose Monitors
• Cardiac Monitors
• Hemodynamic Monitors
By End User
• Patients with chronic diseases
• Physicians
• Hospitals
• Parents/Relatives
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Features of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
It profiles the following companies:
• LifeWatch
• Medtronics Plc
• Johnson & Johnson
• Samsung Healthcare Solutions
• Others
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/mobile-health-mhealth-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mobile-health-mhealth-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.