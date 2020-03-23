Biopreservation Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Biopreservation Market is segmented By Biopreservation Media ( Freeze Media, Hypothermic Storage and Shipping Media), By Biopreservation Equipment (Freezers, Cryosystems, Thawing Equipment, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment), By Sample (Org
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
The Global Biopreservation market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives in the form of funds, contracts, grants, and other funding mechanisms.
Market Segmentation
The Global Biopreservation market is segmented by
Biopreservation Media
• Freeze Media
• Hypothermic Storage
• Shipping Media.
By Biopreservation Equipment
• Freezers
• Cryosystems
• Thawing Equipment,
• Other Equipment.
By Sample
• Organs, Cells
• Blood
• Others.
By End-User
• Biobanks
• Drug Discovery Industries
• Hospitals
• Others.
The biobanks segment accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing harmonization of biobanks and research collaborations.
The need for the clinical samples to perform translational research is increasing, especially cancer research which is boosting the demand for biobanking during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Competitive Trends
The major players of global Biopreservation market include
• Biolife Solutions Inc.
• Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
• Lifeline Scientific Inc.
• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
• Others
.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biopreservation-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biopreservation-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
The Global Biopreservation market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives in the form of funds, contracts, grants, and other funding mechanisms.
Market Segmentation
The Global Biopreservation market is segmented by
Biopreservation Media
• Freeze Media
• Hypothermic Storage
• Shipping Media.
By Biopreservation Equipment
• Freezers
• Cryosystems
• Thawing Equipment,
• Other Equipment.
By Sample
• Organs, Cells
• Blood
• Others.
By End-User
• Biobanks
• Drug Discovery Industries
• Hospitals
• Others.
The biobanks segment accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing harmonization of biobanks and research collaborations.
The need for the clinical samples to perform translational research is increasing, especially cancer research which is boosting the demand for biobanking during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Competitive Trends
The major players of global Biopreservation market include
• Biolife Solutions Inc.
• Cesca Therapeutics Inc.
• Lifeline Scientific Inc.
• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
• Others
.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/biopreservation-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biopreservation-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.