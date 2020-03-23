Medical Imaging Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Medical Imaging Market, is segmented By Product (X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound System, MRI Equipment, Nuclear Imaging, Tactile Imaging, others), By Applications (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology, Neurology, others), By End Us
• The Global Medical Imaging Market was valued at xx million in 2018. Experts at DMI, based on their research, have given a valuation of USD xx million to the medical imaging market forecast by 2026. The medical image market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Opportunities and Threats
• The growth of the medical imaging market size is driven by several factors such as the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the technological advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and the investments by government and private organizations.
• However, the high costs associated with medical imaging systems, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, and the shortage of helium are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the medical imaging market.
Market Segmentation
Based on the product
• X-Ray,
• Computed Tomography,
• Ultrasound system,
• MRI equipment,
• Others
Based on the application
• Cardiology
• Orthopedics
• Gastroenterology
• Others
Based on end-users
• Diagnostic imaging centers
• Hospitals
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
In 2016, North America dominated the market by contributing around 25% of the revenue due to the presence of a large number of industry players and an introduction of new products in this region.
Competitive Analysis
• The major players in the Medical Imaging market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Ziehm Imaging Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Aribex Corporation, Carestream, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Esaote S.P.A, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Samsung Medison.
Scope of the report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
