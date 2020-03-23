Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market is segmented By Type (Synthetic API, Biotech API), By Nature (Generic API, Innovator API), By Manufacturing type (Captive, Merchant), By Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Neu
• The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and USD xx million in 2020.
• The market forecast for the year 2025 is pegged at USD xx million, with a CAGR of xx% during the period (2019-2026).
Market Segmentation
By type
• Synthetic API
• Biotech API.
By manufacturing type
• Captive
• Merchant.
By End User
• Chronical diseases
• Physicians
• Hetero Labs
• Others.
Based on Nature
• Generic API
• Innovator API.
Based on Application
• Cardiovascular
• Diabetes
• Oncology
• Orthopaedics
• Others.
Market Dynamics
• Aurobindo Pharma has the highest Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Share.
• Patent expiration of a drug leads to its generic version and the manufacturers bear the cost.
• This decreases the overall cost of the ingredient thereby increasing the number of users, which further increases the global market for the parts.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
The scope of the report
• This Active pharmaceutical Ingredients Report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and Company Profiles.
• This report covers end-user market size, share and forecast analysis.
Key Players
The report profiles various companies including
• Aurobindo Pharma
• Mylan
• Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
• Others
