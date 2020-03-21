Upcoming Growth Trends in the Industrial Starch Market
The global industrial starch market is projected to grow from USD 72.51 billion in 2016 to USD 106.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2020 ) The report "Industrial Starch Market by Type (Native, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners), Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Application (Food, Feed, Paper Making & Corrugation, Pharmaceutical), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The industrial starch market is projected to reach 113.9 MT, by volume at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2016 to 2022 and USD 106.64 Billion in terms of value by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2016. The market is driven by growth in demand for convenience foods, and multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in a diverse range of end-user industries.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104251261
The corn segment accounted for the largest share in the industrial starch market for nutrient in 2015
The market for corn, among other sources, was the largest in 2015. The large production of cornstarch globally, which is used in a diverse range of applications such as food, corrugation & paper making, and textiles, owing to its multiple functionalities such as thickening and adhesion among others is driving this market.
Applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and corrugation & paper making are projected to be the fastest-growing segment by 2022
The other applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and corrugation & paper making, collectively, accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the industrial starch market, by application, in 2015. The growth in this segment is attributed to the usage of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in a wide range of industrial applications based on the need for specific functionality and property among final products.
The liquid form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022
The industrial starch market, by form, was dominated by the liquid form and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is attributed to the wide use of sweeteners such as maltodextrin and glucose syrups in the liquid form in a range of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications due to their functionalities such as thickening, bulking, and stabilizing.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=104251261
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the industrial starch market
The industrial starch market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in China and India. The consumption of starch in China accounts for nearly half of the region’s starch consumption. Countries such as China, India, and Thailand are in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries of Europe and North America, due to the lower raw materials & production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria). Other players that are active in the industry are Grain Processing Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), The Tereos Group (France), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), and Altia Industrial Services (Finland).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104251261
The corn segment accounted for the largest share in the industrial starch market for nutrient in 2015
The market for corn, among other sources, was the largest in 2015. The large production of cornstarch globally, which is used in a diverse range of applications such as food, corrugation & paper making, and textiles, owing to its multiple functionalities such as thickening and adhesion among others is driving this market.
Applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and corrugation & paper making are projected to be the fastest-growing segment by 2022
The other applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and corrugation & paper making, collectively, accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the industrial starch market, by application, in 2015. The growth in this segment is attributed to the usage of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in a wide range of industrial applications based on the need for specific functionality and property among final products.
The liquid form segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022
The industrial starch market, by form, was dominated by the liquid form and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is attributed to the wide use of sweeteners such as maltodextrin and glucose syrups in the liquid form in a range of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications due to their functionalities such as thickening, bulking, and stabilizing.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=104251261
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the industrial starch market
The industrial starch market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in China and India. The consumption of starch in China accounts for nearly half of the region’s starch consumption. Countries such as China, India, and Thailand are in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries of Europe and North America, due to the lower raw materials & production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria). Other players that are active in the industry are Grain Processing Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), The Tereos Group (France), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), and Altia Industrial Services (Finland).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.